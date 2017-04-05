Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Goes Live Tomorrow April 6-8 2017
Starting tomorrow the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow goes 'live' from April 6 to 8 to actively showcase the latest products & tech to go off-grid.
There is also another great reason to visit this unique virtual tradeshow between April 6, 7 & 8, 2017: Attendees that make as many connections as possible during these 3 days by exchanging business cards, downloading product information, watching videos and more become eligible to win an Amazon Echo Dot*.
The new off-grid pavilion of the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow doubles the amount of floor space and number of booths available to visit. Here is a sample of some of the new exhibitors in this spring show: Build SMART passive house prefab wall panels, Air King revolutionary ventilation products and GEM - Green Energy Money innovative financing for advanced building projects.
Attending the tradeshow is complimentary and no download or app is required to have a personalized avatar walk around the tradeshow floor. Just use the following link to register and attend for no charge: http://EGMConnect3D.com
Register today and get ready to actively participate in the Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow on April 6, 7 & 8, 2017 for an opportunity to win an Echo Dot voice activated smart home device.
Get details about the Amazon Echo Dot offer at: https://egmconnect.com/blog-post/the-most-active-avatar-participants-become-eligible-to-win-an-amazon-echo-dot-at-egmc3d-tradeshow/
*Amazon Echo Dot is a product of Amazon and no affiliation with Amazon is expressed nor implied by EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshows and Doff Industries. The award winning 3D virtual platform that hosts the EGMC3D tradeshows tracks the most active personalized avatars during the three days that the tradeshow is 'live' and lists the top ten. From this list of the top ten one lucky avatar's owner will receive an Amazon Echo Dot just for being very actively involved in this spring 2017 tradeshow.
