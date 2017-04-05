CLARITY SPORTS INTERNATIONAL SELECTS MEND FOR NFL CLIENTS

Award Winning Functional Nutrition

Established sports management firm partners with MEND to ensure its athlete clients have preferred access to leading functional nutrition brand

Our NFL clients are looking for the best in nutritional strategies and our best-in-class NSF Sport certified formulations and have gotten their attention.” — Sheraz Syed, P.T., CSC Cert, MDT

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrition For Healing (NFH) announced today that it has partnered with Clarity Sports International, a leading full service sports management firm, to provide preferred access to MEND functional nutrition products to its NFL clients.

NFH was contacted by Clarity due to a growing number of inquiries about sports nutrition and specifically because of interest in using MEND from their NFL client sports agents and athletes. “We’re always on the lookout for the highest quality and most reputable products that can help our athletes to perform at the highest level”, says Director of Marketing Emily Ries, “MEND came on our radar through multiple inquires and we’re pleased to be able to provide our athletes preferred access to this leading NSF Sport certified functional nutrition brand.”

Medical nutrition brand, MEND, is rapidly becoming the preferred nutrition product line of both professional and collegiate sport. Through word of mouth and mostly organic growth, MEND, due to their commitment to quality and scientific efficacy, is now already being utilized by several professional and collegiate sports teams globally, including several NFL teams and their players. “We’re developing very unique evidence based functional nutrition formulations to address the needs of the most demanding clients in medicine and sports”, says co-founding Physical Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Expert Sheraz Syed, “our NFL clients are looking for the best in nutritional strategies and our best-in-class NSF Sport certified formulations and have gotten their attention. We are very thrilled to be working with Clarity to ensure their clients experience the benefits of MEND.”

About Clarity Sports International

Clarity Sports is a full-service sports management company with a focus on providing strategic management and advisory services to professional athletes. Well-respected by league executives and players alike, the Clarity Sports team has more than 50 years of industry experience, and has negotiated several of the largest contracts in NFL history. Our athletes are second to none, and our priority is to ensure that their service is first class. http://www.clarityfootball.com/

About Nutrition For Healing

Nutrition For Healing, the manufacturer of MEND, is a leading provider of functional and medical nutrition products. The company’s first two award winning products, MEND Orthopedic (top sports nutrition product) and MEND Regenerate (anti-aging product of the year), have a fast growing following globally. From professional sports teams to the leading orthopedic surgeons, MEND is being adopted by the most demanding customers worldwide. www.mendhealing.com