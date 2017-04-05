Data For a Cause Challenge Volunteers Focus on Mental Health in the Tech Workplace
The Data for a Cause challenge announces the results of its data visualization competition.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data for a Cause challenge announces the results of its data visualization competition. This time, the focus was on attitudes towards people with mental health disorders in the tech workplace, and the occurrence of mental health disorders among tech workers. Data wranglers from 30 countries around the world have joined the project online.
The data for this challenge was provided by Open Sourcing Mental Illness (OSMI), a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness, educating, and providing resources to support mental wellness in the tech community. OSMIhelp.org has provided Data for a Cause challenge volunteers the results of their 2016 survey. Annually, the organization collects and shares important data in order to help make the workplace safe and supportive for those with mental health issues.
Volunteers have submitted their data visualizations. All submissions are available on the website of the challenge. OSMIhelp.org has selected the winner and runners-up. They will use the winning visualizations in their social media and other marketing channels.
Data visualizations created by volunteers are helpful as guidelines for leaders and HR professionals in tech industry. “Our data visualization stories are a great starting point for discussion and action on creating a more productive, healthier workplace for everyone. This is what the Data For a Cause challenge was launched for – to bridge the gap between professionals in data visualization, and the social organizations that need them, to help them reach out to the general public, policymakers and employers,” says Olga Tsubiks, the organizer of the 2017 Data For a Cause Challenge.
