CheckIssuing's New Insert & Document Features
Include Inserts in along with your Check Payments or Send Documents as Individual Pieces of Mail.LITTLETON, COLORADO, USA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckIssuing has been known as a leading check printing and mailing company for businesses to outsources to since 2005. Recently they have jumped into a new industry with the launch of their new Insert & Document Features. Their development team has been very thorough and mindful as they dip their toes into the large industry of mass printing.
CheckIssuing’s new Insert & Document Features have caught a lot of attention from their current clients, with many of them already utilizing the new feature. The Inserts and Documents they offer, (to be sent in a long with the check payments or sent as individual pieces of mail) are; monthly statements, accounts payable invoices, EOB’s, letters, marketing pieces and more. Their development team spent much of their time testing the new programs before the launch, to ensure that the matching capabilities were guaranteed.
“It was extremely important to me that we developed something that was going to be user friends and very reliable. Before launching this feature, we had to make sure it was a 100% guarantee that the PDF insert would match with the correct check payments. I am now very confident that our clients will utilize this feature with easy and comfort.”
- Lee Benmore, Lead Developer at CheckIssuing
Launching their easy-to-use Insert & Document Features has allowed CheckIssuing to broaden their industry solutions. They are now able to give their clients a full payment solution, as well as a direct mail campaign. Having a secure PDF-to-check payment matching platform gives their clients reassurance that the correct check and statement will be going to the appropriate beneficiary. This is especially important for the health care industry, payroll servicing companies, and the accounts payable statements their clients wish to send out.
The Insert & Document Features also makes it very easy for companies to expand on their branding and marketing promotions. There is never a bad time to get your name out there with marketing pieces, company announcement, or adding your logo/brand to the items your company send out.
About CheckIssuing: CheckIssuing was founded in in Phoenix, Arizona 2005 and is now based in Littleton, Colorado. With a combined 25 years of experience in the payment and technology sector, the CheckIssuing team is more than capable of taking your printing and mailing obligations off your hands. They are PCI Compliant, SOC Report Registered, and the BBB has rated us with an A+.
“This is the direction we have wanted our company to go for a while now. Having a full payment solution as well as a direct mailing campaign for our clients to utilize has been the goal for CheckIssuing. Now that we have more and more clients interested in our insert option, we are excited about our opportunities to grow from here. ”
- Rich Lloyd, CEO at CheckIssuing
