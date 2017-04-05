Access to Quality Healthcare Challenged with Construction of Healthcare Facilities
Leading Infectious Disease Expert will Discuss at APIC how Healthcare Construction Affects the Risk for Patients
At the regional conference for the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), on April 18th, keynote speaker Marlene Linders, leading expert on infectious diseases and CEO of Philders Group International Inc., (http://www.phildersgroup.net/) will discuss cross contamination and infection control during construction of healthcare buildings, and how construction impacts the risks for patient populations.
“Healthcare facilities provide care to many patients with diverse health issues. Construction of these facilities produce cross contamination challenges. A significant number of health problems make certain patients at greater risk of exposure to germs disturbed by the construction. Germs that would normally not bother a healthy person,” said Ms. Linders.
Healthcare buildings are a complex environment and construction increases the chance for cross contamination of infection. Organisms already present, but hibernating in the healthcare facility are disturbed by the changes taking place, releasing them into the environment. During a hospital stay, patients could come into contact become with new infective agents.
Proper planning with an infection control construction program should be implemented. This will reduce the possibility of cross contamination transmitted through the air. Ensuring the integrity of the plumbing system before, during and after construction will help reduce water-borne infections as Legionella and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. which spread through contaminated water.
Ms. Linders a National Speaker on Infectious Diseases, and one of only two women in the USA deemed a Distinguished Lecturer (DL) for ASHRAE recently published an article with Restoration and Remediation titled The Impact of Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Built Environment. In the article, she provides an overview of the serious nature of infectious disease in the built environment.
Meticulous planning is not only important during the construction process, but the physical design and infrastructure of a hospital or institution is also a critical requirement to lower risk.
