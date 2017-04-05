FUJAIRAH , FUJAIRAH, UAE, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

10 UAE locals to compete among others for 2 IFBB Pro Cards

Fujairah News; Ten UAE national amateur bodybuilders will compete, among others, for two international cards of professional bodybuilding, the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), said.

Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, IFBB Executive Assistant and Vice-President, said; “the IFBB agreed to allow the first 10 placed of the four categories of the Emirates Bodybuilding Championship to qualify for the final competition of the 17th Fujairah Bodybuilding Championship, IFBB Diamond Cup, thanks to the efforts of Sheikh Abd Allah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Vice President of the Asian Bodybuilding Federation (ABBF) and President of the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation (EBBF).”

The Two championships are to be organized under the patronage of Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman Fuajairah Department of Industry &Economy (FDIE), from April 19 to 20, 2017 at the Tennis Club – Fujairah.

“This is a major breakthrough for the bodybuilding sports in UAE as it paves the way for each of the local bodybuilders to win one of the two IFBB Pro Cards on offer at the end of this edition of Fujairah Classic Championship,” he added in a press conference organized recently at Fujairah.

Sheikh Abd Allah said; “this contest is a very good opportunity for the UAE bodybuilders to hone their skills and pave the way for them to join the professional bodybuilding ranks across the world.”

Mohamed Obaid bin Majid, Director General of FDIE, said; “This edition of the championship is a very special one as it marks a rebirth of bodybuilding in UAE”. Adding; “I say thank you to Sheikh Saleh, Sheikh Abd Allah and to all sponsors of this important event that underscores UAE capability to organize world-class sports events.”

Entry for the first contest is restricted for the UAE nationals, whereas people from across the world are welcomed to join the second one.

The first championship is expected to attract 100 local bodybuilders and more than 150 stars from across the world are said to take place in the second one.

The IFBB will also organize tests for those who want to be international bodybuilding referees on the sidelines of the event.

