FOXGATE AT ISLIP – Clubhouse Ceremony
They Nailed It Even in The Rain!
Local Town of Islip Representatives, Laffey Real Estate Brokers, Ehasz Giacalone Architects, JR Holzmacher and the Foxgate at Islip’s team were in attendance, sporting bold red and white Foxgate at Islip umbrellas’ to commemorate construction. The photo op took place in front of the future entrance of the Clubhouse.
Photo from Left to Right: Noel Rodgers, R.A. Ehasz Giacalone Architects PC; Mark T. Laffey, Broker/Owner Laffey Real Estate, Lou Giacalone, Ehasz Giacalone Architects PC; Mike Puntillo, Builder Foxgate at Islip, Islip Councilman Steven Flotteron, Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter; Nancy Manfredonia, Central Islip Civic Council; Islip Councilman John Cochrane; Donny Lo, Project Manager Foxgate at Islip; Robert Holzmacher, JR Holzmacher Civil Engineers.
Foundations were poured a month ago and the entire structure has already been framed in what will become the 4,600 square foot community clubhouse. Also observable was the heated outdoor pool, visible by the outline of the concrete shell. As the building continues to take shape, progress will show where the shower facilities, fully-equipped fitness center, lounge and ballroom will be situated.
While the day did not lend itself to a stroll around the property, visitors and honored guests could still glimpse all of the new construction on Phase III buildings. At completion, this new phase will be home to 56 spacious residential units. Scheduled completion for this phase is Spring 2018. Base price begins at $280,000.
The Gatehouse entrance to Foxgate at Islip underwent a complete landscape design upgrade. Fresh plantings and curbscapes were planted supported by a blanket of evergreens, new groundcover, fresh sod, and an abundance of perennial and annual flowers. Upon entering or exiting the community, visitors and residents will be greeted by the visual appeal of seasonal flora displays.
Sales remain brisk. In the last 30 days, there has been significant activity. With five more closings, residents are preparing to move in and will be able to call Foxgate at Islip ‘home’. Over 70% of the units in Phase II are occupied and visitor traffic to the Sales Office and fully furnished models continues to improve as the warmer weather unfolds.
When complete, Foxgate at Islip will be home to 184 individual residences. Foxgate at Islip features two bedroom, two bathroom, central air conditioned condominium units, equipped with premium appliances, wood cabinetry throughout and full amenities. These spacious units offer either full-height basements or upper loft areas overlooking a room with 19-foot vaulted ceilings. Fully-decorated models are open for viewing; call 631-761-8546 or visit www.foxgateislip.com
About Foxgate at Islip
Foxgate at Islip is a 184-unit, luxury condominium community located on Eastview Drive and Lowell Avenue in the hamlet of Central Islip. The community encompasses 25 acres of professionally landscaped grounds, located minutes from the beach, the LIE, Southern State Parkway and the LIRR. For more information, please visit www.foxgateislip.com or call 631-761-8546.
About Laffey Real Estate
Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of over 400 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio, extends their reach to more than 50 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, developments and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2016 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional track record of success.
