ACS Group Foundation to Sponsor Teen Girls in Technology Event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Group, through their ACS Foundation, is sponsoring a Teen Girls in Technology (TGI Tech) reception on April 12, 2017. The event will be held at the Great Hall at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Shannon Pierce, Vice President of External Affairs for Southern Company Gas, is the special guest speaker.

Getting girls involved in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts/Design, and Math) is critical for the success of companies throughout the United States and the pursuit of global leadership. Creating programs that engage girls both in the classroom and in the field, providing mentoring opportunities, and retaining women in the STEAM workforce – are all foundational components and a priority to stay ahead of the curve.

Those attending the Teen Girls in Technology (TGI Tech) reception will learn about the exciting program being offered through the YWCA of Greater Atlanta in partnership with the ACS Foundation. Enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and drinks, hear how to promote these STEAM initiative activities for girls in underserved areas, and network with peers to learn more information about this critical program.

For 10 years, the ACS Foundation has helped raise awareness and provided scholarships and technology for TGI Tech, helping increase girls’ interest, confidence, and competence in STEAM, and overcoming barriers and stereotypes in these areas. The program provides girls with innovative learning opportunities while helping them to develop critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS Group conducts business through four operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, and HireGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS Group has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Consulting Company in the U.S. (2016 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2017). ACS Group is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has offices across the U.S., in India, and an international presence in Canada and Latin America.

