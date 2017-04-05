Chicago Start-up ChoreRelief Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
Chicago-based ChoreRelief on Track to Raise $1,000 per day in crowdfunding campaign.
As the only marketplace that gives providers enterprise-quality business tools AND cash flow, ChoreRelief levels the playing field for entrepreneurs and redefines the sharing economy. Our consumers choose the hourly rates they are willing to pay or name their project price. Our providers are able to manage projects, customers, schedules, money, and staff all from one simple to use interface. “We securely remove barriers and empower entrepreneurs with tools to run a business so they can focus on doing what they do best: serving customers,” said Tarik Khribech, Chief Executive Officer of ChoreRelief.
The sharing economy 1.0 (think Uber or Taskrabbit) breaks down because they treat providers like products. “Our communities and our middle class deserve better” said Khribech. “The government and big companies aren’t going to do it for us. We have to empower ourselves and re-connect our communities”, said Khribech about building small businesses.
ChoreRelief is represented in 43 neighborhoods around Chicagoland. The company is bringing entrepreneurship to neighborhoods from Irving Park to Chatham to the surrounding suburbs. From the veteran owned lawn and garden service in Fox Lake to the high school student who mows lawns in Oak Park, ChoreRelief empowers a range of entrepreneurs of all sizes.
ChoreRelief has launched a crowdfunding campaign at www.StartEngine.com/startup/chorerelief on March 29, 2017. “The goal of ChoreRelief is to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs every 1,000 hours and we are well on our way of reaching this goal”, says Florence Hardy, Director of Business Development. Interested individuals can be a part of this movement by visiting our website at www.chorerelief.com. The crowdfunding campaign is one strategy to reach this goal and “as our motto says, ‘Let’s get to work.’”
About ChoreRelief
ChoreRelief is a Chicago-based, on-demand marketplace headquartered in the 1871 incubator space. Consumers can outsource chores and small household projects. We focus on empowering entrepreneurs with tools to run a business so they can focus on doing what they do best: serving customers. Our proprietary SaaS and mobile platform is built to be flexible so we’ll quickly grow to manage additional verticals and our algorithm optimizes transactions between consumers and providers.
About StartEngine
StartEngine.com is a website owned by StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc. and operated by StartEngine Crowdfunding and its wholly owned-subsidiary, StartEngine Capital, LLC. StartEngine Crowdfunding is a not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
