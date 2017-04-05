Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace Tells How Hobby Became Business on iHeart Radio’s Michelle Esswein Show

Elizabeth Sanders, Founder of HorseOPeace.com, sits on soap molds she uses to make all-natural goat milk soaps HorseOPeace.com scented and unscented soaps are made with 100% natural goat milk. Elizabeth and Nick Sanders of HorseOPeace.com with sons, ages 1 to 5

HorseOPeace.com provides the best quality natural soaps made with raw goat milk

Made with the best natural ingredients and sold at family-friendly prices, HorseOPeace soaps contain vitamins and nutrients of goat milk that protect and soften skin as they help rebuild skin cells.” — Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace.com

ST. LOUIS, MO, -, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as a hobby making natural goat milk soap grew to a thriving business for entrepreneur Elizabeth Sanders, who told iHeart radio listeners how her HorseOPeace.com makes and markets the world’s most natural goat milk soap skincare products.

On The Michelle Esswein Show, Elizabeth said, “At HorseOPeace we work to provide the best quality natural soaps, Shea butter creams and lip balms, as all are made with 100% raw goat milk. While our competitors use water in making soaps, we use 100% raw goat milk, making our soaps the market’s most moisturizing and we never use color dyes typical of some products so-called natural.”

Recently featured in a New York Times feature about making natural soap and demonstrating soap making on Tampa’s ABC WFTS-TV Morning Blend Show and Charlotte’s CBS WBTV Morning Break, Elizabeth is a leader in the natural goat milk soap family business. During her busy days, she also home-schools her four young children with help of husband Nick, an IT executive who works with her in website, operations and other facets of the business.

Michelle Esswein noted HorseOPeace.com is benefitting from a trend toward natural toxin-free products for skin. HorseOPeace is well positioned in the growing trend reported by The New York Times as it provides a range of natural soaps for baby’s first bath to use on mature sensitive and dry skin or conditions from psoriasis to eczema.

Elizabeth, whose goat milk soaps were reviewed as superior by BeautyStat.com, told the iHeart radio audience that HorseOPeace is also introducing a natural shampoo soap line for pets, called Healthy Pets. “We never test on animals and formulated Healthy Pets to provide beloved family pets with excellent skin and coat care. We are pleased people have a desire for their pets to have healthy skin as well.”

HorseOPeace.com, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has satisfied around the USA and world for its natural scented and unscented soaps, Shea butter cream and lip balms.

HorseOPeace.com scented soaps include Lavender, Oatmeal ’n Lavender, Sweet Orange Basil, Wintergreen Eucalyptus, Tea Tree Jojoba, Patchouli, Patchouli 2x, Oatmeal ’n Lemongrass, Pine Tar, Poison Ivy Relief, Peppermint & Rosemary. Unscented bars include Coffee Scrub, Calendula, Shea Butter, Plain Ole Soap, Sweet Almond Honey, and Oatmeal ’n Honey. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, its soaps are available at www.HorseOPeace.com, Amazon.com, Facebook.com/HorseOPeace and elsewhere. Horse ‘O Peace Ranch is active on social media at Twitter.com/HorseOPeace and Instagram.com/HorseOPeaceRanch. Media contact BD@DobsonPR.com.

Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace on iHeart's Michelle Esswein Sbow