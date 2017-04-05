Easter Donkey Returns to Television and Radio
King reads "The Donkey" by the British essayist and poet G.K. Chesterton
Once a year, to mark Palm Sunday, King reads "The Donkey" by the British essayist and poet G.K. Chesterton. It celebrates possibly the most abused of the work animals.
"Reading the poem has become an Easter tradition, and the program's viewers and listeners ask if I'm going to do it," says King.
The short poem is really a tribute to suffering and misunderstanding of donkeys, beasts of burden throughout the ages, but it ostensibly celebrates Christ's triumphal arrival in Jerusalem on a donkey, or an "ass" in the biblical parlance, explains King.
The donkey, the poem's narrator, describes itself as having a "monstrous head and sickening cry/And ears like errant wings,/The devil's walking parody/On all four-footed things."
In the last verse, the donkey exclaims, "Fools! for I also had my hour;/One far fierce hour and sweet:/There was a shout about my ears,/And palms before my feet."
King is a veteran of journalism on three continents, but has spent most of his career in Washington, where he worked for The Washington Daily News, The Washington Post and, for 33 years, published high-priced newsletters, which he also founded, including The Energy Daily and Defense Week.
He is now, as well as producing and hosting "White House Chronicle," a columnist for InsideSources and The Huffington Post, and a regular commentator for SiriusXM Radio's "Morning Briefing with Tim Farley."
"Like Chesterton's donkey, I have carried a lot of journalistic loads," King says..
"White House Chronicle" airs nationwide on more than 200 PBS and public, educational and government (PEG) access stations, and the commercial AMG TV Network. It airs worldwide on Voice of America Television and Radio. The program's audio airs on SiriusXM Radio's POTUS (Politics of the United States), Channel 124.
