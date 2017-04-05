BREAKING NEWS - Tori V – Hollywood's New IT Girl on the rise.
Game changer in the world of music Tony Mercedes - Presents TORI V - Hollywood's new IT GIRL
2017 is set to be a blockbuster year for the actress turned Pop singer, and the stars are aligning to elevate Tori V to becoming the new Hollywood It girl. Tori V recently booked two feature films and a MTV pilot already this year. She snagged the lead role in a new indie teen thriller Charlie Charlie. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQ9oEoaHe70&t=4s) The film due to be released this year which also features such Hollywood notables as Eric Roberts, Tom Sizemore and Glenn Plummer. The film’s concept alone has garnered over 500 million views on YouTube and counting.
Tori V’s impending superstardom is a far cry from her humble beginnings. Her family was on welfare. Her parents split up when she was barely a toddler. But even at a young age, Tori V understood that she would have to work twice as hard to realize her dreams of being in the entertainment industry. Then, at the age of 13, Tori’s biological father passed away. Devastated but not deterred, Tori used every opportunity to showcase her talents. She was voted “Most Likely to Become Famous” by her middle school class and by her senior year in high school, she was voted “Most Likely to Become an Actress."
It may be hard to look at this blonde beauty with the supermodel good looks and imagine her working as a forklift driver at the tire warehouse "Maxxis International" in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. But that’s exactly what she did for over 4 years after high school to support herself. It was not long after that Tori booked the lead role in the independent teen thriller Charlie Charlie which lead to a serendipitous meeting with Tony Mercedes which ultimately landed her in the recording studio with Ceelo Green and a new label deal with A.B.I. (Artist Best Interest) The new independent record label A.B.I. is owned by Mercedes and real estate giant / entrepreneur, Nick Mao.
