National Representatives Speak to Senate Committee in Support of Vaping Benefits

Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) will be addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTTAWA, April 5, 2017 /CNW/ - The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) will be addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology (SOCI). In a presentation supporting Bill S-5 – An Act to amend the Tobacco Act and Non-Smokers Health Act. The CVA will address the harm reduction alternative of electronic cigarettes, namely the progress e-cigarette use has made toward providing a less harmful alternative to smoking and key components of Bill S-5 that should be considered.
Following Committee presentation, CVA will be holding a press conference in Centre Block.
WHEN:
Thursday, April 6 at 1:00 PM


WHERE:
Centre Block, Charles-Lynch room

111 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

K1A 0A6
 
