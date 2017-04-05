Psychodynamic Therapist Dr. Shirley Schaye to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Everybody repeats their past, but only psychoanalytically oriented treatment can help someone change the past.” — Dr. Shirley Schaye

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capacity to change is fundamental to the therapeutic process. We can assume new ideas and discard old beliefs that don’t serve us anymore if they ever did.

Dr. Shirley Schaye is a psychotherapist specializing in Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, an in-depth treatment focused on identifying the root of conflicts

As a therapy, Psychodynamic/Psychoanalytic treatment is based on the premise that people are typically not conscious of the reasons why they are having trouble in their life.

“Most people are intelligent enough to know what they need to do, but obviously they can’t do it for whatever reason,” explains Dr. Schaye. “That’s where psychoanalytically oriented therapy comes in. You look at the patient’s past.”

We internalize what went on when we are young and repeat these events symbolically, if not literally what happened when we were growing up. If it was a good past, we are repeating a good past. However, when the past was not good or there were problems, we repeat that too. This is known as Repetition Compulsion.

“Everybody repeats their past, but only psychoanalytically oriented treatment can help someone change the past,” says Dr. Schaye.

The goal, says Dr. Schaye is to help the patient become aware of the issues that are creating their problems. Together, Dr. Schaye and her clients work on making what was unconscious, conscious. Eventually the patient arrives at a point where the client can recognize their behavior and stop themselves.

“A lot of therapy is telling somebody what to do, but that’s not at all what I do,” says Dr. Schaye. “We’re working through the unconscious, the dreams, the early childhood development that helps you understand why a patient is exhibiting a certain behavior. You’re listening to the patient with your third ear to figure out what it is in the present that’s being caused by what happened in their past and you share those interpretations to help the patient see that they are repeating the past. Every time you see it, you bring to the patient’s attention.”

