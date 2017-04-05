TSI Incorporated Expands Health & Safety Direct Sales Team in Canada
TSI Incorporated, an industry leader in designing and manufacturing precision measurement instrumentation, is excited to begin selling direct in Canada.SHOREVIEW, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI Incorporated, an industry leader in designing and manufacturing precision measurement instrumentation, is excited to begin selling direct in Canada. No matter what your need – on-site product training, quick service turnaround, immediate technical support or new product purchases, Canadian customers may now contact TSI directly.
"TSI is pleased to announce the expansion of our Health & Safety direct sales team in Canada in an effort to enhance our customer's experience with key products such as the PortaCount Respirator Fit Tester and DustTrak™ family of aerosol measurement solutions," said Sean Brantl, TSI Americas Sales Manager. "At TSI, we are focused on addressing the evolving needs of our customers, and the addition of factory-trained local sales representatives in provinces including Ontario and Quebec will better position us to provide project consultation, on-site training, and after sale support to our valued Canadian customers."
What's New in Health & Safety at TSI?
The new SidePak AM520 Monitor is the perfect solution for real-time, personal aerosol sampling in a wide variety of workplace environments. It is used to reduce worker exposures and increase confidence on compliance before gravimetric testing. For outdoor environmental monitoring, TSI now offers three additional models of the Environmental DustTrak Aerosol Monitor, which meet the United Kingdom's environmental agency Monitoring Certification Scheme (MCERTS) for indicative ambient particulate monitors.
For more information, please visit tsi.com/Canada-direct-sales.
Kara Johnson
TSI Incorporated
651-490-2723
email us here