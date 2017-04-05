Book Gives Readers Do Over, a Second Chance at Life
Book Gives Readers Do Over, a Second Chance at LifeMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book opens with a story about a torn girl striving with her own self-worth after the death of her parents. A turbulent life that continued from her early years to adulthood. The sketches of her dark life will bring readers to the character’s pain. It shows how a mind-blowing experience will alter the life of a tattered woman whose life is filled with hate, grief, fear and anger.
The Abandon Children discusses how drug abuse made her emotionally and physically distant. As she becomes a wife and a mother at an early age, she understood the emotional and practical fallout of having lost both of her parents under complicated, traumatic circumstances.
The book written by Michael Shoels will let readers sympathize with the characters as it discloses the joy of redeeming love and overcoming failure with a positive attitude. And while each page will tear the reader’s emotions to pieces in understanding the pain of abandonment and substance abuse, Shoels gives this subject the serious attention it deserves.
The Abandon Children is written to comfort and help people who suffer the same fate as the book’s protagonist, the emotional break-ups including suffering from a loss, abandonment and lingering wound from the past.
About the Author:
The author's name is Michael A. Shoels he's from Amarillo, Texas; he is the seventh son and the fourteenth child of a family of eighteen; including Father Roosevelt I. Shoels Sr. and Mother Essie N. Shoels with eight brothers and seven sisters. As a young man he left the home to pursue his own dreams. Ending up in Denver, Colo. he was ordained a young minister, but not leaving the ram of his faith, he chose to go into entrepreneurship lead him into being one of the top music executives in Colo. In the process he was creating a family of his own: With three daughters; Nakashia, Michelle and Melissa; with three sons: Deion, Anthony and Isaiah E. Shoels who was taken away from us on April 20, 1999 in the Columbine High School Shooting who had become a beautiful young man whom was cheated out of entering into the Spring part of life.
