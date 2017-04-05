Stay Up-to-Date on Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies at Flash Memory Summit
Flash memory isn’t the only non-volatile memory contender any more.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New non-volatile memory technologies already offer major advances in I/O transfer rates, latency, and endurance. Storage designers can catch up on the latest trends at the Flash Memory Summit, August 7-10, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA.
According to Dave Eggleston, FMS Program Executive Committee Member and VP Embedded Memory at GlobalFoundries, "Flash memory isn't the only non-volatile memory contender any more. Designers must also be aware of 3-D XPoint, MRAM, and RRAM to achieve higher throughput, lower latency, and lower power consumption." Key sessions about new technologies cover 3-D XPoint, RRAM, MRAM, life beyond flash, storage on the memory bus, and persistent memory and its applications.
Keynoters include top executives from Uber, Micron, Intel, Samsung, Seagate, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Microsemi, Western Digital, HPE, NetApp, and SymbolicIO, as well as startups NGD Systems and E8 Storage. These important industry players will offer insight into all aspects of the dynamic non-volatile memory business.
FMS features the latest technology trends, the most exciting products, and the broadest coverage of a rapidly expanding market. In 2016, FMS drew almost 6,000 registrants and over 100 exhibitors. The 2017 version already expects a significant increase in both registrants and exhibitors. The conference also features annual updates, invited talks, market research sessions, performance testing results, and a VC Forum.
The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.
