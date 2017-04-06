Life Coach LaWanda Hill to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

I see greatness for the women whose lives I impact.” — LaWanda Hill

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If coaching didn’t exist, LaWanda Hill would have invented it. In fact, that is exactly how it happened.

“I started out without knowing I was starting,” recalls LaWanda. “One day I realized I had given up control of my life and asked God for help. Soon after, I got on a better path, the right path. When others saw my turnaround, they asked me questions about how I did it and what I did. People would bring their issues to me, and without realizing it, I was helping people, offering wisdom and encouragement. My friends said, “You don’t get paid for this? You should.”

Today, LaWanda is one of the world’s most effective and popular life coaches, helping women to overcome their fears to live their dreams and be the person they are supposed to be. Her mission is to inspire and empower women around the world to pursue their passion, reach their full potential and live life on purpose."

“I’m authentic, genuine and I truly enjoy helping people,” says LaWanda. “I connect them with their reasons for being here, their purpose and push them toward that purpose to impact the lives of themselves and others.”

Through writing, speaking, leading workshops and one-on-one coaching, LaWanda draws on a lifetime of study and personal experience to show her clients how to create the life they desire. She empowers her clients by giving them the tools to gain a sense of control over their life and relationships without compromising themselves or settling for less than they deserve.

“Many of my clients don’t know where to begin,” says LaWanda. “But they wouldn’t show up if they didn’t want to change, grow and move forward in life. I see greatness for the women whose lives I impact.”

LaWanda is also the author of Sweet Lemonade: When Life Serves You Lemons, Make Lemonade, now available on Amazon.

“I was that person who at one time needed help,” says LaWanda. “So I’m most proud of how I’ve chosen to use my gifts. I’m proud I said yes. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to change not just my life but the lives of others.”

