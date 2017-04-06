Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Vosburgh of Vosburgh Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Too many people are playing fast and loose with the scriptures. They overstate what the scriptures say and they do us great harm.” — Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Vosburgh

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a famous quote that says “The Bible is like a person; if you torture it enough it will say anything you want.”

According to the Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Vosburgh, author of The Bible: There is Power in Seeing What You May Have Missed or Misunderstood, this is one of the major issues facing the church today.

“Too many people are playing fast and loose with the scriptures,” says Rev. Vosburgh. “They overstate what the scriptures say and they do us great harm.”

An ordained clergyman serving churches for more than 20 years, Rev. Vosburgh is on a mission to communicate with more people about the major issues that face the Church, many of which he says the Church fails to understand.

“People refer to the Bible as the word of God. There’s a great danger in that because people will search through the Bible to find anything that justifies their own personal opinion.”

Rev. Vosburgh believes many of the issues facing the church stem from a distorted view of prayer that has left Christians feeling disillusioned, cynical and full of doubt.

Prayer connects us to a spiritual resource that’s available to us that encourages us, strengthens us and calms us,” says Rev. Vosburgh. “It’s not about asking God to make things happen and expecting your wishes to be fulfilled. God is not a vending machine. It’s about forgiveness and that’s something powerful unto itself. It’s an opportunity for people to think creatively and let the Holy spirit touch their lives, to be his instrument.”

Rev. Vosburgh’s philosophy is boldly Biblical, solidly grounded in scripture, yet deliciously unconventional.

“Conventional thinking isn’t going to move the church forward,” says Rev. Vosburgh. “We live in an ocean of spirituality. We can connect with that energy.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Vosburgh in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 10th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Vosburgh Consulting, visit http://www.vosburghconsulting.com