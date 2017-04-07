Vigilant Personal Protection Systems introduces 125dB Commercial Series Key Ring Personal Protection Alarm (PPS-7B)

The lightest alarm ever introduced by Vigilant at less than an ounce is professional self defense for healthcare workers, law enforcement, college students.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vigilant PPS-7B features a 125dB grenade-pin activated panic alarm. It comes preloaded with user replaceable 2xLR44 watch-style batteries. It weighs less than an ounce with the batteries and key chain included making it the perfect take anywhere companion for a purse or backpack, car keys or just to carry by hand. This is one of the lightest, loudest personal alarms ever sold in the United States. The Vigilant Commercial Series personal alarms are single function emergency alarms. They're not fancy, they're not sophisticated - they're just loud. They're designed with a single purpose... to summon emergency assistance in the event of an emergency. The PPS-7B is available with a suggested retail of $14.99 from Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Walmart.com, and directly from the company at VigilantPPS.com

Simply pull the grenade-style pin, and this ear-piercing alarm will activate for up to a half hour of continuous sound. Activating the alarm switches the element of surprise from the attacker to the potential victim. Replacing the pin is the only way to silence the alarm. The PPS-7B also features a test button - hold in the test button for a quick battery check.

Personal alarms are one of the fastest growing segments at retail in the self defense industry, because an attacker’s worst enemy is attention. Personal alarms are legal to carry in all 50 states (even on airplanes!) and are a very safe method of self defense. They require no training or skill to operate, and can be used by anyone regardless of age or physical ability. Victims are often too traumatized to shout for help in unfamiliar and dangerous situations, increasing their vulnerability. Criminals do not like to draw attention, and will likely run off when they realize the alarm cannot be stopped.

For ordering assistance or other inquiries, please email orders@vigilantpps.com