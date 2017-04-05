1SEO.com Digital Agency Set to Host Google Partner Workshop in May
In partnership with Google, 1SEO.com Digital Agency is hosting a free workshop on May 2 at their office in Bristol, PA.BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a company that caters to enhancing the online presence of small businesses across the country, 1SEO.com Digital Agency is excited to announce they will be hosting a Google Partner Workshop on May 2, 2017 in celebration of Small Business Week.
1SEO is a local business marketing agency in Bucks County that is teaming up with Google to help small businesses get found online with this free workshop. The workshop will focus on the topic of ‘Grow Your Business Online’ and will take place from 1pm until 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring laptops or notebooks to retain the information presented and utilize the takeaways for the growth of their business.
“We’re excited to continue to help small businesses in our community,” said 1SEO.com Digital Agency President, Lance Bachmann. “As Google Premier Partners, we are proud of the role we play in establishing an online presence for small businesses across different industries and look to provide our attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to expand their business.”
As a local online marketing firm in the greater Philadelphia area, 1SEO has become experts on local search, mobile search, PPC advertising, and more. In this workshop, attendees are set to learn how their business can be found on desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices.
See how to use the tools provided by Google to get the data and reports to determine website performance, and see which resources that Google Partners like 1SEO.com Digital Agency have at their disposal.
Before the workshop on May 2, attendees will need to create a Google Account to access the free online tools that will be mentioned in the workshop presentation. Small businesses are the growth engine of the US economy, and this free workshop will provide the insight needed to grow online businesses.
Those interested in attending can contact 1SEO.com Digital Agency for more information.
About 1SEO.com Digital Agency
1SEO.com Digital Agency is a Philadelphia, PA-based digital marketing firm that provides end-to-end solutions for their clientele, which is comprised of hundreds of businesses in countless industries that operate in several sectors, from the niche to the mainstream. Using a full suite of services like search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), social media optimization (SMO), website design, content writing and email marketing, 1SEO.com Digital Agency helps their clients win online by cultivating online presences and harvesting leads, closes, conversions and profits.
For more information, please visit https://1seo.com/.
