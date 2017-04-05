Prepared Meals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
Prepared Meals Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The global Prepared Meals market registered a negative growth rate at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2010-2015 to reach US$80.4 billion in 2015. All the regions witnessed fall in value terms except North America, which registered a moderate growth of 1.4% (CAGR) during the same period. However, rising urbanization levels, changing eating patterns and increasing feeling of time scarcity will boost the demand for convenient and ready to eat Prepared Meals, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in value terms during 2015-2020. Western Europe will remain the largest region, accounting for 41.2% value share in 2020 while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 6.3% (value terms) during 2015-2020.
Key Findings
- Global Prepared Meals market: Increasing urbanization levels and busier lifestyles fuel growth for convenient and time saving Prepared Meals
- Drivers for a shift in consumption patterns: Increasing demand for convenient and quick meal options will drive consumption levels globally
- Latin America: Value share of Prepared Meals as a proportion of overall food is set to increase by 2020 due to expanding middle income population
- In the Asia-Pacific, Japan and China are the leading markets for Prepared Meals in value terms
- Eastern Europe is a highly fragmented market with top four brands accounting only for 14.9% of the market share
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the global Prepared Meals market
- Film is the most commonly used closure type in the global Prepared Meals market
Synopsis
Consumer and Market Insights report on the Global Prepared Meals market provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
- More extensive brand coverage: The report provides more extensive brand share coverage. Brand share data is also validated by inputs from industry experts.
- Distribution channel: The Distribution data included in the report covers 11 distribution channels including Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & Drinks Specialists, Department Stores, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, “Dollar Stores” and Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal and Paper & Board; container data for: Film, Tray, Tub, Bag/Sachet and others
- Consumer level trends: Top four consumer trends which influence Prepared Meals products consumption
- Future outlook: Reviews and recommendations on how the market will shape up from 2015-2020
- Recommendations for manufacturers on key Prepared Meals categories - Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Prepared Meals products consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target
- Access to analysis on products launched in the market with Case Examples/Success Stories
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive Summary
Market Overview
- Current market scenario and future outlook
- Global Prepared Meals market overview – what are the growth drivers, latest developments and future inhibitors
- Regional Prepared Meals market overview – what are the growth drivers, latest developments and future inhibitors
- Key challenges in the global Prepared Meals market
Changes in Prepared Meals Food consumption patterns
- Shift in food consumption patterns in developing and emerging markets
- Shift in consumption of Prepared Meals, Savory Snacks, Dairy & Soy Food, Confectionery, and Bakery & Cereals,
2010 – 2020 (global and regional analysis)
Identifying high potential countries
- Analysis of 50 countries on the basis of Market Assessment, Economic Development, Socio-demographic, Governance
Indicators, and Technological infrastructure
Country Analysis
- Trend analysis for leading high potential countries
Case Examples/Success Stories
Competitive Landscape
- Overview of leading brands globally
- Overview of leading brands at a regional level with market share
Key Distribution Channels
- Market share of key distribution channels – global and regional level
Preferred Packaging Formats
- Analysis on usage of key packaging material, closure, outer, and type for all Prepared Meals categories
Recommendations
- Recommendations for manufacturers on key Prepared Meals categories – Pizza, Ready Meals and Meal Kits
Appendix
…Continued
