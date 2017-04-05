Global Surgical Navigation Software Market by Type, Technology Used, Services, Trends, Geography and Forecast to 2021

Orbis Research

Orbis Research has added Report on "Global Surgical Navigation Software Market 2017-2021" to its Database.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Surgical Navigation Software, Surgical navigation, also referred to as computer-assisted image-guided surgery, is a procedure for locating a specific target site for surgery using computer software. Surgical navigation software allows surgeons to accurately track, analyze, and monitor surgical instruments relative to a patient’s anatomy during surgical procedures to improve surgery outcomes. The software concentrates on procedural simplification and flexibility of workflow that meets specific surgeon needs. Surgical navigation software aid in continuously tracking the position of the surgical instrument in relation to the patient’s anatomy, displaying the real-time situation on a computer screen. The imaging features of the software help to improve precision during surgery and provides real-time surgical data to reduce issues.

Analysts forecast the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.06% During The Period 2017-2021.

Enquire about Surgical Navigation Software Market@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/241356

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical navigation software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Surgical Navigation Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-surgical-navigation-software-market-2017-2021

Key vendors

• Brainlab

• Medtronic

• Stryker

Place Purchase Order for this Report@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/241356

Other Prominent Vendors

• ClaroNav

• Karl Storz

• Scopis

• Surgical Theater

• XiON medical

• Zimmer Biomet

Market driver

• Increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries.

Market challenge

• Market barriers for existing and new vendors.

Market trend

• Shift from frame-based stereotaxy to frameless stereotaxy navigation for neurosurgery.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Modules of surgical navigation systems

Exhibit 02: Workflow of surgical navigation software

Exhibit 03: Global surgical navigation software market overview

Exhibit 04: Global surgical navigation software market segmentation

Exhibit 05: Global surgical navigation software market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 06: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 07: Global surgical navigation software market by application 2016

Exhibit 08: Global orthopedic surgical navigation software market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 09: Global neurosurgical navigation software market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 10: Global ENT surgical navigation software market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 11: Global others surgical navigation software market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 12: Global surgical navigation software market by geography 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 13: Global surgical navigation software market by geography 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 14: Surgical navigation software market in Americas 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 15: Surgical navigation software market in EMEA 2016-2021 ($ millions)

About Us:

Orbis Research is a single point aid for all your Market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required Market research study for our clients.

