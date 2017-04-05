Global Civil Explosives Market:Industry Trends, Demand, Supply, Type, Development Status, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Civil Explosives Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil Explosives Market:
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Civil Explosives market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Civil Explosives in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1150814-global-civil-explosives-market-research-report-2017
Global Civil Explosives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Orica Mining Services
ENAEX
Maxam Corp
Sasol Limited
Austin Powder Company
AEL Mining Services
Chemring Group
Incitec Pivot
AECI Group
Pyro Company Fireworks
ePC Group
Alliant Techsystems
Titanobel SAS
Hanwha Corp
Solar Industries India
LSB Industries
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
ANFO
Water-based Explosives
Special Explosives
Nitroglycerine Explosives
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Civil Explosives for each application, including
Mining
Quarrying
Construction
Petroleum Geology
Others
Access Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1150814-global-civil-explosives-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
Global Civil Explosives Market Research Report 2017
1 Civil Explosives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Civil Explosives
1.2 Civil Explosives Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Civil Explosives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Civil Explosives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
1.2.4 ANFO
1.2.5 Water-based Explosives
1.2.6 Special Explosives
1.2.7 Nitroglycerine Explosives
1.3 Global Civil Explosives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Civil Explosives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Mining
1.3.3 Quarrying
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Petroleum Geology
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Civil Explosives Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Civil Explosives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Civil Explosives (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Civil Explosives Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Civil Explosives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Civil Explosives Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Civil Explosives Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Civil Explosives Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Civil Explosives Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Civil Explosives Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Civil Explosives Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Civil Explosives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Civil Explosives Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Civil Explosives Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Civil Explosives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Global Civil Explosives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Orica Mining Services
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Orica Mining Services Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ENAEX
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ENAEX Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Maxam Corp
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Maxam Corp Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sasol Limited
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sasol Limited Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Austin Powder Company
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Austin Powder Company Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 AEL Mining Services
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 AEL Mining Services Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Chemring Group
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Chemring Group Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Incitec Pivot
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Incitec Pivot Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 AECI Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 AECI Group Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Pyro Company Fireworks
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Civil Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Pyro Company Fireworks Civil Explosives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 ePC Group
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1150814
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here