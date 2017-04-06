Clarivoy Hires Dealer.com’s Benjamin M. Hadley as Vice President of Strategy
“Ben was the youngest person ever to reach the level of Sales Director at Dealer.com and also made it into their Presidents Club for 2016. His drive and passion for the automotive industry make him a perfect fit for our Clarivoy team,” said Clarivoy CEO Steve White. “We needed a senior-level professional with a proven track record of selling technology to dealerships to pioneer the sale of our disruptive marketing technology. He will head up the challenge of making the complex notion of Multi-Touch Attribution something easy for dealers to understand and apply in their businesses.”
Previously Hadley was at Dealer.com for six years, where he worked his way up from Inside Sales Representative to Sales Director, consistently selling over $8 million in revenue. An avid skier, Hadley lives in Burlington, VT, with his wife Em.
Commenting on his new position Hadley stated, “I have a strong desire to be part of this budding startup company where I will have the opportunity to build something special and change the automotive industry. I look forward to helping dealers better understand the true meaning of Multi-Touch Attribution so that they can leverage their marketing data, know more about their customers, make marketing more efficient and effective, and generate more sales.”
Clarivoy’s Multi-Touch Sales Attribution platform uses proprietary attribution algorithms that help marketers discover what’s really driving sales. It is uniquely focused on user-level attribution, allowing clients to transparently view a consumer’s full purchase path, sorting and ranking the influence of each channel’s contribution – paid search, display ads, TV, email, third party websites, organic search, social, and brand website. Designed for ease of use, all dealers need to do is install Clarivoy’s simple tracking code and provide DMS access to sales.
For more information, or to sign up for a product demonstration, visit: http://www.clarivoy.com
About Clarivoy
Clarivoy is the auto industry’s leading provider of Multi-Touch Sales Attribution. Their solutions reveal more about their clients’ customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. The company’s proprietary TV Analytics solution was named the winner of the 2016 DrivingSales Innovation Cup Award for the Most Innovative Dealership Solution of 2016. Clarivoy’s proprietary technology grants marketers incomparable visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can stop guessing and start knowing what is working and what is not. http://www.clarivoy.com
