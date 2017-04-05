Global Healthcare Biometrics Market is Growing Rapidly and Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Billon by 2022
The global market for Healthcare Biometrics is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2014 to 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Biometrics Market Information, by technology (face recognition, fingerprint recognition, vein recognition, behavioral recognition, iris recognition, palm geometry recognition and others), by application (patient identification, patient monitoring, medical record management, data security, and others) by end user (Hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes, and others) - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights
The global Healthcare Biometrics market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Biometrics devices are used to identify and recognize the right person. These devices are reliable, safe and accurate. Healthcare Biometrics devices are very useful and it has multiple use in healthcare industry such as data security, data management, patient identification etc. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions need to maintain the huge amount of data which they deal day to day. Different data such as medical record, patient details, medical history, staff management, inventory management, financial data etc. are very critical. Healthcare biometric provides safe and secure solution to maintain privacy and security of this data.
Increase in consumer awareness is driving the market growth which expected to grow in same pace in near future. Healthcare biometrics device manufacturers trying to make more advance, accurate and innovative device to provide desirable solution. These devices minimize the incidents of fraud. Global biometrics market is segment into three major segments and its sub-segments such as based on technology, based on application and based on end user. Global Healthcare Biometrics Market is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2022 from USD 1.34 billion in 2015. The market is growing at a CAGR of 22.1%. On the other hand, some security and privacy related issues and prices are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the Healthcare Biometrics market.
Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Players:
There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.
• BioEnable Technologies
• NEC Corporation
• Morpho (A Subsidiary of Safran SA)
• Bio-Key International, Inc.
• Suprema, Inc.
• Crossmatch Technologies Inc.
• Integrated Biometrics
• Imprivata Inc
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, Healthcare Biometrics market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the global scenario of the market, North America comprise largest market share in global Healthcare Biometrics market. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace and rapidly in the Healthcare Biometrics segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.
Segmentation:
Healthcare Biometrics market has been segmented on the basis of technology which comprises of face recognition, fingerprint recognition, vein recognition, behavioral recognition, iris recognition, palm geometry recognition and others On the basis of application, the market is segmented into patient identification, patient monitoring, medical record management, data security, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes, and others.
Intended Audience:
• Healthcare Biometrics equipment manufacturers
• Healthcare Biometrics equipment suppliers
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Government Research Laboratories
• Independent Research Laboratories
• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities
• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
• Academic Institutes and Universities
