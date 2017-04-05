Hydraulic Pumps 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.57% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global hydraulic pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2017-2021.
Hydraulic pumps are devices that are used to generate energy in different machines. The pump takes in a fluid and uses the force of the fluid to produce energy that is used to power machines while the fluid is released. In this manner, the mechanical energy of the fluid is converted to hydrostatic energy. The mechanical action of the pump creates a vacuum and lets the atmospheric pressure to force the liquid from the reservoir into the duct. After this pressure is created inside the system, the fluid is forced out of the system.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic pumps market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the the demand for hydraulic pumps from different end-user industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Hydraulic Pumps Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bosch Rexroth
• Danfoss Power Solutions
• Eaton
• Parker Hannifin
Other prominent vendors
• Actuant
• Bailey International
• Bucher Hydraulics
• Casappa
• Dalian Hydraulic Component
• Dynamatic Technologies
• HYDAC International
• Hyva Global
• Kawasaki Precision Machinery
• Linde Hydraulics
• Salami Hydraulics
• Toshiba Machine
Market driver
• Growth of construction industry
Market challenge
• Sluggishness in Chinese economy
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120186-global-hydraulic-pumps-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Fire-resistant hydraulic fluids
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Construction, mining, and material handling
• Agriculture
• Oil and gas
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• America
• APAC
• EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
• Growth of construction industry
• Demand for agricultural equipment
• Rapid automation in automotive industry
PART 09: Market challenges
• Sluggishness in Chinese economy
• Contraction in mining industry
• Deferred oil and gas investments and projects
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Fire-resistant hydraulic fluids
• Advances in hydraulic pump technology
Continued…….
