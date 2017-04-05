Street Lighting 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.47% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Street Lighting 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.47% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global street lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during the period 2017-2021.
Globally, lighting accounts for 10%-35% of the total energy bills, which are substantial. Need for energy efficiency in street lighting has been increasing due to rising energy prices and changing climate. This has led to increased adoption of energy-efficient technologies such as light-emitting diode (LED) to replace older street lighting models that use a compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or halogen. The typical cost of a street lighting system for a period of 25 years is approximately split as 85% for maintenance, which includes power supply and replacement cost, and 15% of installation cost. Power prices have continuously increased, and the trend is expected to continue owing to urbanization. The urbanization is leading to the development of new roads, requiring additional street light, thereby increasing the power consumption. Therefore, to reduce the power consumed by street lights, existing street lights are being replaced by solar street lights and are also preferred in new installations.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1119882-global-street-lighting-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global street lighting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Street Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• GE Lighting
• Philips
• OSRAM
• Panasonic
• Schneider Electric
Other prominent vendors
• Acuity Brands
• Advanced Lighting Technologies
• Bridgelux
• CITIZEN ELECTRONICS
• Eaton
• Cree
• Dialight
• Kingsun Optoelectronic
• Energy Focus
• EVERLIGHT
• Intematix
• LEEDARSON LIGHTING
• Lemnis Lighting
• LG Innotek
• Luminus Devices
• NICHIA
• NVC Lighting Technology
• Seoul Semiconductor
• TOYODA GOSEI
Market driver
• Declining manufacturing cost of LED.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Competition from counterfeit products.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1119882-global-street-lighting-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Government support for infrastructure development.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Comparison between LEDs, incandescent bulbs, and CFLs
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Market overview
• Traditional technology
• LED technology
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
• PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Government support for infrastructure development
• Advances in lighting technology
• Growing dominance of off-grid segment
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Vendor landscape
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1119882
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here