Proteases Market to Reach USD 3.29 billion by 2022 with 6.4% CAGR Forecast to 2022

Proteases, also called as peptidases, are the largest group of enzymes having an invincible role in many industries, especially in the arena of food, detergents and pharmaceuticals. The major companies operating in the global proteases market are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), etc.
The global market for proteases is expected to uphold a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. It is estimated to be worth around USD 3.29 billion by 2022.
Proteases are proteolytic enzymes whose main function is to catalyze the cleavage of peptide bonds present in proteins. Of the industrial enzymes that represent the soul of biotechnology processes, 75% are hydrolytic. Proteases encompass about 60% of the total enzyme market and stand amongst the most precious commercial enzymes. Moreover, they have wide use in food, detergents, leather tanning and pharmaceutical industries.
Market Dynamics
Proteases occupy a significant place owing to their applications in both, physiological and commercial fields. The primary factors that drive the global market for proteases in the food industry are the attributes of proteases like the improving flavor, product processing advancement, viscosity reduction, and providing stability, apart from the increase in consumer shift towards organic foods, ready-to-eat, processed and convenient foods. The main reason for the growth of this market is the multiple uses of proteases in diverse industries like livestock feed, soaps & detergent, pharmaceuticals, and other industries owing to the advancements in technology, focus on cost reduction, resource optimization, and ecological benefits. Going with the recent trend of evolving environmentally-friendly technologies, proteases are anticipated to have extensive application in many fields.
Market Segmentation
The global proteases market is classified by the source into animal, plant, and microbial. The microbial source segment is growing at a rapid rate regarding value, owing to its high presence. Regarding products, the market is segmented into animal, plant and microbial. Renin, Papain, Alkaline proteases dominated the animal, plant and microbial product segments, respectively.
By application, the proteases market can be segmented into food & beverages, feed additives, laundry & dish washing detergents, health care, cleaning formulations, leather & textile industry, and other applications like paper conservation, metal recovery, waste treatment, etc. Along with the food industry, the use of proteases in laundry and dishwashing detergents also dominate the market. The food and beverage industry covers a huge share of the application segment with the use of proteases in dairy, bakery, processed foods, meat, beverages and others like infant food formula, etc. Moreover, the extensive application of proteases in the pharmaceuticals and digestive supplements is envisaged to witness a rapid growth during the forecasted period. For instance, Alcalase® 2.4 L FG, Savinase®, Esperase® by Novozymes and Promod™ D24MDP by Biocatalysts, etc.
Further classified by the method of production, the proteases market is segmented into fermentation and extraction. The process of fermentation dominates the proteases market, as the producers rely on economic efficiency and involved microbial sources, as it saves both time and cost. In the formulations segment, proteases are available in liquid, lyophilized powder, and other forms like chunks. For instance, SEBalase BP and SEBrite BP are proteases products for detergent-based applications that are available in both, liquid and powder form. Mostly, proteases are available in the form of lyophilized powder as it increases the shelf-life of the product, due to the use of advanced techniques like encapsulation.
Regional Segmentation
North America leads the global proteases market, followed by Europe. Owing to the developed industries in these regions, regarding the protease enzymes detergent market, the trend of proteases usage is shifting towards food and pharmaceutical industries. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the economic and operational benefits of proteases. They are presenting an untapped potential for the growth of protease enzymes in the food, detergent, as well as, pharmaceutical industries.
Recent Insights
“BASF launches new proteolytic product line Lavergy™.”
“Novozymes buys Organobalance to boost microbial tech position.”
“5-Diagnostics and DSM Pentapharm announce global distribution partnership for a strategic focus on hemostasis.”
“The BioAg Alliance readies new microbial solution to improve corn harvests.”
Future Spotlight
Accounting for around 60% of the entire enzyme market, proteases are aptly considered as the most important part of industrial enzymes. Possessing the specificity of their action and diverse applications, a broad range of proteases have attracted global attention to accomplish both, physiological and biotechnological purposes. Its eco-friendly nature due to its non-toxic and non-pathogenic attributes is an added advantage that leads to a surge in the market. However, the increased expenses of raw material, stringent government regulations, along with a lack of transparency in patent protection and the price war among different proteases manufacturers form the major constraints for the market. The key players in the market adopted expansions and investments as their preferred growth strategies; for example, DSM and Novozymes announce the launch of RONOZYME® ProAct, the first pure protease for the poultry industry. The proteases market is fragmented with many players operating at regional and local levels, thereby, making the market highly competitive.
Key Players
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Amano Enzyme Inc.
Associated British Foods PLC
Biocatalysts Limited
Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
Dyadic International Incorporated
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Novozymes A/S
Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies
