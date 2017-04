MEP Services in North America 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.95% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “MEP Services in North America 2017 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.95% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the MEP services market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 18.95% during the period 2017-2021.Mechanical, engineering, and plumbing (MEP) services hold critical importance in ensuring that building facilities are operating in an efficient manner with the optimum use of energy. To achieve better results, building owners are increasingly entering long-term contracts with third party specialized vendors. Outsourcing of MEP services to specialized vendors helps in reducing the operational cost, optimizing the energy consumption, and improving the productivity of facilities.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the MEP services market in North America for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Canada
• Mexico
• US

The report, MEP Services Market In North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• EMCOR
• Global Facility Solutions
• Macro
• MEP engineering
• WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Other prominent vendors
• Assurance Facility Management
• Camelot Facilities Management Solutions
• Caravan Facilities Management
• Choice Facility Services & Construction
• Continuum Services
• Crockett Facilities Services
• Dohn Engineering
• Ecolab
• Express Facility Services and Maintenance
• GDI
• Knight Facilities Management
• Resolute Engineering
• Royal Mechanical
• Total Facility Solutions
• XS CAD

Market driver
• Maximizing profits in facility operations

Market challenge
• Growth of integrated facilities management (IFM) services

Market trend
• Technology advancements in building management systems

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by services
• Market overview
• MEP consulting and engineering services market in North America
• MEP maintenance and support services market in North America
• MEP system integration services market in North America
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• MEP services market in North America by commercial buildings
• MEP services market in North America by government buildings
• MEP services market in North America by residential buildings
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• MEP services market in US
• MEP services market in Canada
• MEP services market in Mexico
PART 09: Market drivers
• Risk minimization through outsourcing
• Facilitating infrastructure development
• Maximizing profits in facility operations
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Limited differentiation in services
• Rising labor cost
• Growth of integrated facilities management (IFM) services