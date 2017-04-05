Aircraft Tire Market Growth 2017 Global Analysis,Share,Trends and Forecast to 2021 Market Research Report
The analysts forecast the global aircraft tire market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the period 2017-2021.
Tires are an integral component of aircraft and are produced using raw materials such as natural rubber, nylon tire cord fabric, and carbon black. Rubber chemicals and synthetic rubber are also widely used during the production of aircraft tires. The durability of aircraft tires depends on the aircraft models (endurance varies between 30-200 landings). However, with the introduction of new-generation radial tires, the events of tire wear out are expected to decline.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft tire market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the procurement of new tires (for new aircraft) as well as the retreading or replacement of existing tires.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aircraft Tire Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bridgestone
• Dunlop Aircraft Tyres
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
• Michelin Aircraft Tyre
Market driver
• Growing use of elastomer rubber compound and Kevlar.
Market challenge
• Price, production, and consumption volatility of raw materials.
Market trend
• Emergence of green aircraft taxiing systems.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Key buying criteria
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by tire type
• Overview of global aircraft tire market by tire type
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global aircraft tire market segmentation by end-user
• Aircraft tire for aftermarket
• Aircraft tire for OEMs
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation of global aircraft tire market
• Aircraft tire market in Americas
• Aircraft tire market in EMEA
• Aircraft tire market in APAC
PART 09: Market drivers
• Growing use of elastomer rubber compound and Kevlar
• Rise in aircraft retrofitting
• Increasing LCC traffic
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Price, production, and consumption volatility of raw materials
• Dominance of OEMs and landing gear suppliers in dictating contract conditions
• Procedural constraints
Continued…….
