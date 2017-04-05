Fuel Cells For Industrial and Military Applications 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.05% and Forecast 2021
The analysts forecast the global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications to grow at a CAGR of 14.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Fuel cells produce electricity by utilizing the power generated by electrochemical reactions, and convert potential chemical energy into electrical and heat energy. They use external sources of chemical energy, such as hydrogen and oxygen, to produce energy. Electrochemical reactions in the fuel cells oxidize hydrogen, which reacts with oxygen to form water, releasing electrons that flow through the external circuit as electric current.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Fuel Cells Market for Industrial and Military Applications 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ballard Power Systems
• Bloom Energy
• NUVERA FUEL CELLS
• SFC Energy
Other prominent vendors
• ACAL Energy
• Acumentrics
• Altergy
• SOLIDpower
• Ceres Power
• Delphi Automotive
• Doosan Fuel Cell
• Electrochem
• EnergyOr Technologies
• Enocell
• FuelCell Energy
• Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
• Hydrogenics
• Intelligent Energy
• Neah Power Systems
• Oorja Protonics
• Panasonic
• PLUG POWER
• REDOX POWER SYSTEMS
• Shanghai EVERPOWER Technologies
• Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems
• USSI
Market driver
• Growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies.
Market challenge
• Uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices.
Market trend
• Increase in R&D investment and activities.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications by application
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications for stationary application
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications for transportation application
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications for portable application
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications by end-user
• Global fuel cells market for industrial application
• Global fuel cells market for military application
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global fuel cells market for industrial and military applications by geography
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications in APAC
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications in the Americas
• Fuel cells market for industrial and military applications in EMEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 11: Market trends
• Rise in distributed power generation
• Increase in R&D investment and activities
• Increasing interest on CHP
Continued…….
