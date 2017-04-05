Global Smart Textiles Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Global Smart Textiles Market to Grow at a 32.8% CAGR Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart textile market is estimated at USD XX billion in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 32.8%. North America is the largest market for the smart textile industry with 40% market share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The protection and military applications are expected to remain the largest market segment in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing usage of smart textile in sports & fitness and medical applications, mainly due to its water and stain resistance, UV protection and anti-bacterial properties, helping the user to stay protected.
Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/871544-analysis-of-global-smart-analysis-2016-2021
Drivers
The major drivers for the smart textile market are the growing demand for smart watches and wristbands, increase in growth rate of low-cost smart wireless sensor networks, the increasing demand for sophisticated gadgets with advanced functions, and miniaturization of electronic components. The demand for sports and fitness applications are expected to see a rise, which will further drive the demand for smart fabrics as they increase the comfort level for the user and eliminate the use of heavy equipment. Medical applications, which accounted for over XX% of global smart textile in 2015, will grow faster than the global average, which will further enhance the smart textile market. Smart fabrics can analyse physiological parameters such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. The problems concerning power supply are expected to drive the need for energy harvesting.
Restraints and Challenges
The major restraining factors for the growth of the smart textiles market are the slow rate of adoption and the lack of extensive standards and regulations. Compatibility issues and high-cost of production of these textiles are also some of the factors affecting the growth of this market. Smart textiles are highly complex and require high-end materials. Hence, the perfect cost-price balance has been difficult to achieve. Incompatibility issues among different types of smart textiles and electronic systems are also common, further making it difficult for the global smart textiles market to achieve a steady growth.
Opportunities
The advances in nanotechnology are expected to boost the overall smart textile market. Incorporating nanotechnology into fabrics helps to change or enhance the properties like fire resistance, electronic capability and monitoring. This textile has many applications in the health and military sectors. For example, lightweight uniforms that can detect the blood flow in the body, lightweight battle suits, uniforms that can change the color to match the surrounding, etc. Western European countries, the US, and Japan are investing in the R&D of nanomaterial-based smart textile.
Major Players
The major players in the global smart textile market include:
Google Inc. (U.S.)
International Fashion Machines, Inc. (U.S.)
Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (U.K.)
Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
Textronics, Inc. (U.S.)
Textronics, Inc. (U.S.)
Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada)
Sensoria Inc. (U.S.)
Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.)
About the Market
PESTLE Analysis (Overview): Macro market factors pertinent to this region.
Market Definition: Main, as well as, associated/ancillary components constituting the market.
Key Findings of the Study: Top headlines about market trends & numbers.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers: What are the key factors driving growth in the market?
Restraints: Most relevant threats and restraints which hinder the growth of the market?
Opportunities: Sectors of high return or quick turn around on investment?
Market Concentration: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis quantified by a comprehensive list of parameters.
Chain Analysis:
Competition:
Market Share Analysis: Top players in the market (by value and volume).
Company Profiles: Pertinent details about leading, high growth, and innovation-motivated stakeholders with contact, operations, product/service offerings, financials and strategies & insights.
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/871544-analysis-of-global-smart-analysis-2016-2021
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Definition of the Market
1.2 Research Approach and Methodology
1.2.1 Introduction
1.2.2 Research Design
1.2.3 Study Phases
1.3 Scope of the Report
1.4 Regional Analysis
1.4.1 PESTLE Analysis
1.4.2 Analysis of Ease of Doing Business
2. Market Dynamics
2.1 Drivers
2.2 Restraints
2.3 Opportunities
2.4 Market Demand Analysis
2.4.1 Identification of Target Subsegments (Demand Estimation)
2.4.2 Socio-Economic Segmentation of Potential Consumers
2.4.3 Spending Patterns
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
2.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
2.5.5 Degree of Competition
3. Market Segmentation
3.1 By Type (USD million)
3.1.1 Active Smart
3.1.2 Passive Smart
3.1.3 Ultra-smart
3.1.4 Others
3.2 By application (USD million)
3.2.1 Sensing
3.2.2 Energy Harvesting
3.2.3 Luminescence & Aesthetics
3.2.4 Thermo-electricity
3.2.5 Others
3.3 By End-user (USD million)
3.3.1 Military and Protection
3.3.2 Architecture
3.3.3 Healthcare
3.3.4 Sports and fitness
3.3.5 Fashion and entertainment
3.3.6 Automotive
3.3.7 Others
3.4 By Region (USD million)
3.4.1 Asia-Pacific
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Middle East & Africa
3.4.4 North America
3.4.5 South America
3.4.6 Others
4. Competition Analysis
4.1 Market Share of Major Stakeholders
4.2 Strategies Adopted, Recent Events
5. Supply Chain Analysis
5.1 Trade (Import-Export Analysis)
5.2 Distribution Network & Retail Analysis
6. Government Policies
7. Sources
8. Disclaimer
Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=871544
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here