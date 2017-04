Global Gluten-Free Labelling Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Gluten-Free Labelling Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market InsightsThe market for gluten-free products has grown to about 40 million consumers – up to four million of who suffer from celiac disease, a medical condition that requires them to avoid gluten. Foods that contain gluten trigger production of antibodies that attack and damage the lining of the small intestine in the people suffering from celiac disease. Such damage limits the ability of celiac disease patients to absorb nutrients and puts them at the risk of other very serious health problems. Hence, gluten-free labelling was introduced. There has been a huge improvement on a global level in recent years, regarding food product labeling. On August 2, 2013, FDA issued a final rule defining “gluten-free” for food labeling, which will help consumers be confident that items labeled “gluten-free” meet a defined standard for gluten content. The gluten-free labelling market is anticipated to thrive globally and reach USD xx.xx million by 2022.Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/869772-global-gluten-free-labelling-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022 Market DynamicsThe rise in obesity, diabetes, celiac disease, and other diagnosed food intolerances, and growing consumer awareness have increased the demand for gluten-free labelling. Manufacturers use advisory labeling for a variety of reasons such as - the potential presence of an allergen, to avoid the need to develop and use multiple labels, to reduce legal liabilities, etc. Three organizations — the Gluten Intolerance Group's Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the Celiac Sprue Association (CSA), and the Allergen Control Group/Canadian Celiac Association — currently certify products and companies as gluten-free. The gluten-free label helps to reduce shopping time for those with celiac disease. The major restraints of gluten-free labelling are related regulatory requirements for food labelling that increase the cost of the products, as the manufacturers have to bear the cost of audits, facility inspections and testing required. Another major restraint is that different countries have a different meaning for “gluten-free”. For example, FDA definition of gluten-free is less than 20 parts per millions (ppm) of gluten, whereas, in Australia and New Zealand the gluten level should be less than 5 parts per million and in Canada it means that the food should not contain wheat, spelt, kamut, rye, barley, oats or triticale. There is a lot of ambiguity in the “gluten free” labelling laws, the world over.Regional AnalysisThe gluten-free labelling is well developed in the U.S. and Europe due to significant awareness about the need to limit gluten-intake and control the risks in the occurrence of celiac disease. In the USA, “gluten-free” means less than 20 parts per millions (ppm) of gluten and “does not” contain wheat, rye, barley or their crossbred hybrids like triticale. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, only foods that contain less than 20ppm can be labelled as ‘gluten-free’. The gluten-free labelling is not so predominant in the developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa, due to low consumer awareness. In Australia, the gluten-free labelling is well established as food must contain “No Detectable Gluten’ by the most sensitive universally accepted test method.Competitive EnvironmentThe gluten-free product labelling market is, currently, one of the fastest-growing consumer life and health choice markets. The key to being successful in this market is consumer confidence in products and manufacturing. Hence, companies are trying to gain consumer confidence by being genuinely gluten-free.The major companies in this segment are:ChobaniKerry Ingredients and FlavoursCargillDannonKellogg’sKey Deliverables in the StudyMarket analysis for the global gluten-free labelling market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies, along with their market share.Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global Gluten Free Labelling market on both, global and regional scales.A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.A wide-ranging knowledge and insight about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/869772-global-gluten-free-labelling-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022 Key points in table of content1. Introduction1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Market Definition2. Research Approach and Methodology2.1 Introduction2.2 Research Design2.3 Study Timeline2.4 Study Phases2.4.1 Secondary Research2.4.2 Discussion Guide2.4.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Modelling2.4.4 Expert Validation3. Market Overview4. Market Dynamics4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Rise in Gluten Allerrgen Population4.1.2 Growing Gluten-Free Products Market4.1.3 Organizations' Proactiveness in Labelling Compliance4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Regulatory Constraints4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 Growing Product Labelling Requirements in Developing Regions4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition5. Market Segmentation5.1 By Geography5.1.1 North America5.1.1.1 United States5.1.1.2 Canada5.1.1.3 Mexico5.1.1.4 Others5.1.2 Europe5.1.2.1 Spain5.1.2.2 UK5.1.2.3 France5.1.2.4 Germany5.1.2.5 Russia5.1.2.6 Italy5.1.2.7 Others5.1.3 Asia-Pacific5.1.3.1 China5.1.3.2 India5.1.3.3 Japan5.1.3.4 Australia5.1.3.5 Others5.1.4 South America5.1.4.1 Brazil5.1.4.2 Argentina5.1.4.3 Others5.1.5 Africa5.1.5.1 South Africa5.1.5.2 Others6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players6.2 Most Active Companies in The Past Five Years6.3 Market Share Analysis7. List of Company ProfilesGet this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=869772 Contact US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)