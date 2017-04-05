AR Gaming 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 151.43% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global AR gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 151.43% during the period 2017-2021.
The first stage of AR began in the late 1950s when Sensorama was invented. The machine was similar to a mini theater that would engage all five senses and create an immersive experience at the cinema. Since the invention of Sensorama, many ideas that could enable people to interact with their environment have come up. One such is the virtual reality (VR) technology that creates a simulated environment around an individual where simultaneous interactions occur in both the virtual and physical space. With the development of VR technology, the AR technology emerged. To overcome limitations of VR and to improve visual experiences, the VR and AR technology were combined to create mixed reality. However, the mixed reality technology failed to success because of its high expense.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global AR gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for AR gaming.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global AR Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Augmented Pixels
• Aurasma
• Blippar
• Catchoom
• Infinity Augmented Reality
• Qualcomm Technologies
• Total Immersion
• VividWorks
• Wikitude
• Zappar
Market driver
• Growing awareness of AR technology
Market challenge
• Lack of content in AR gaming
Market trend
• Growing investments through crowdfunding
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global AR gaming market by type
• Global AR gaming market by mobile devices
• Global AR gaming market by HMDs
• Global AR gaming market by smart glasses
PART 07: Market segmentation by technology adopters
• Global AR gaming market segmentation by technology adopters
• Global AR gaming market by innovators
• Global AR gaming market by early adopters
• Global AR gaming market by early majority
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global AR gaming market by geography
• AR gaming market in EMEA
• AR gaming market in Americas
• AR gaming market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• Key leading countries
• AR gaming market in US
• AR gaming market in UK
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
Continued…….
