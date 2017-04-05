Global Metal Packaging Market– Trends & Opportunities, Segmentation, Forecast 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Metal packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting products using materials such as aluminum and steel for distribution, storage, sale, and use. Such packaging is used across industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The market is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of beverage. Growing demand of aerosol cans largely driven by technological improvements in product performance & features, and innovations in aesthetic appearance in terms of colors, shapes and prints, is also a key driver for this market. The Global Metal Packaging Market is expected to reach around USD 136 million by 2022, growing at about 3% CAGR.
The Global Metal Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of product, material, application and country. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as cans, drums & barrels, caps & closures and others. Cans segment is expected to grow with the highest rate of 3.47% CAGR during the forecast period. Market categorization based on materials includes segments steel, aluminum and others. Aluminum Segment held the largest share, and is expected to grow at 3.50 % CAGR within the market during the forecast period. Market categorization based on applications include food & beverage, personal care, chemicals and others. Personal care segment held the largest share with 3.80% CAGR within the market during the forecast period.
Study Objectives of Global Metal Packaging Market
To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and capacity.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Regional Analysis of Global Metal Packaging Market
North America dominates the Global Metal Packaging Market with 34.9 % of share in 2015, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a 3.10% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at 4.30 % CAGR during the forecast period and reach a market size of about USD 34 million by 2022. Europe metal packaging market is expected to grow at a 2.70% CAGR during the forecast period.
The regional analysis also includes -
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa
o Others
