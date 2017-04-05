Visual Content 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.86% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global visual content market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2021.
Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content. Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. The global visual content market deals with the supply and licensing of pre-produced images and videos that are used for various purposes. Marketers and consumers use visual content to communicate messages and themes effectively. Visual content allows organizations to enhance engagement, generate leads, and increase brand awareness.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global visual content market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of visual content.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Visual Content Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• 123RF
• Dreamstime
• Fotolia
• Getty Image
• Shutterstock
Other prominent vendors
• Alamy
• AP Images
• Depositphotos
• Dissolve
• Photofolio
• Pond5
• Reuters Pictures
• Story & Heart
• VideoBlocks
• WingClips
Market driver
• Growing digital marketing aiding the growth of global visual content market
Market challenge
• Lack of appropriate licensing and legal regulations
Market trend
• Growing demand for short videos and compact images for mobile devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global visual content market by product
• Global visual content market by still images segment
• Global photos market by representation format
• Global visual content market by video footage segment
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global visual content market by application
• Global visual content market in editorial application
• Global visual content market in commercial application
• Global visual content market in other applications
PART 08: Market segmentation by license model
• Global visual content market by license model
• Global visual content market for still images product segment by license model
• Global visual content market for RM still images product segment
• Global visual content market for RF still images product segment
• Global visual content market for RM video footage product segment
• Global visual content market for RF video footage product segment
PART 09: Market segmentation by geography
• Global visual content market by geography
• Visual content market in North America
• Visual content market in Europe
• Visual content market in APAC
• Visual content market in ROW
PART 10: Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• UK
Continued…….
