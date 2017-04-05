Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate Market - Trends & Forecast, 2017-2022
Executive Summary
The Chinese real and compound chocolate market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 340243.54 tons at a CAGR of 5.90% by 2022 in terms of volume. Chinese real and compound chocolate market has witnessed substantial innovation in inclusion of various healthy ingredients including exotic fruits and vegetables. Most of the chocolate produced in China is not consumed as such, rather used as an ingredient in preparation of cakes, ice-cream coatings, biscuits and other confectionery goods. Hence, compound chocolate dominates the Chinese market in terms of volume in 2015. Chinese consumers are health conscious so they keep a watch on sugar and calorie intake, hence dark chocolate will dominate the market.
Among the various main ingredients of real chocolate, cocoa beans will dominate the Chinese Real market by type and is projected to reach 64,127.70 tons at a CAGR of 6.60% by 2022 in terms of volume. Cocoa paste will be fasted growing market at CAGR 6.73% and is estimated to reach 34,450.38 tons. Non-cocoa powder chocolate dominates among the various main ingredients of compound chocolate and is projected to reach at 59,993.79 tons will grow at a CAGR of 5.30% by 2022 in terms of volume in Chinese compound chocolate.
Milk real chocolate will dominate the market, volume will reach 68,524.61tons will grow at CAGR 6.29% , but dark realchocolate will be highest growing market at CAGR 6.54% market volume will reach 57,623.08 tons. Milk compound chocolate will dominate the market growing at CAGR 5.28% market volume will reach 64,754.60 Tons. But dark compound will highest growing market at CAGR 5.79%Cartoon form in real chocolate will be highest growing segment during 2016-2022, while piece form will dominate in the compound chocolate market in China. Food and beverages and bakery products will continue drive higher demand for real and compound chocolate market in China.
Southeast Chinese region has the maximum number of chocolate manufacturers in China, hence will dominate the market followed by East Chinese region. Innovations and product development are the major areas where key players are focusing in China.
Key Players
Mars Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), Hershey Co. (U.S.), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Puratos Group (Belgium), Ferrero (Italy), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Jieshou Zhaolong Foods Co, and Yake (China) Co
Study Objectives of Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate Market Forecast to 2022
Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Chinese real and compound chocolate
To estimate market size by main ingredient, by type, by form, by application, by packaging, by category and region
To understand the supply and demand dynamics of Chinese real and compound chocolate
To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for Chinese region
Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the real and compound chocolate in Chinese market
Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Chinese real and compound chocolate
Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to real and compound chocolate Chinese market
Target Audience
Chocolate manufacturers
Food and beverages manufacturers
Bakeries
Nutraceuticals
Personal Care
Retailers & wholesalers
E-commerce companies
Traders, importers and exporters
Key Findings
Real dark chocolate is expected to witness a highest growth rate 6.31%
Compound dark chocolate is expected to witness a highest growth rate 5.90%
Rise in demand for sweeteners from the range of food & beverage sector will grow at CAGR 6.59%
In China Southeast region dominates the market.
Regional Analysis of Real and Compound Chocolate Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market
As per the MRFR analysis, the Chinese real and compound chocolate market is poised to reach 340,243.54 Tons in 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 5.90% during the forecasted period.
The reports also cover Chinese regional level analysis:
China
o Southeast
o East
o Central
o South
o Northeast, and
o Southwest
…CONTINUED
