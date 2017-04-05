Marine Powerboats Batteries 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.93% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global marine powerboats batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the period 2017-2021.
A powerboat is a marine vessel powered by an engine. Marine powerboat batteries are used for engine ignition and for powering the electrical components of the boat like boat lights, marine fuse blocks, and electrical panels. The market mainly includes two types of batteries such as lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Marine batteries form one of the main components of marine powerboats. Every powerboat requires power for a starter motor and fuel injector, which is supplied by the powerboat battery. The type of marine powerboat battery is determined based on the frequency of boat use and the number of electrical components present in the powerboat. Since boating activities are seasonal in nature, marine powerboat batteries are made to withstand long periods of inactivity unlike car and truck batteries that are used regularly.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine powerboats batteries market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Europe
• ROW
• US
The report, Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Saft
• Exide Technologies
• GS Yuasa
Other prominent vendors
• Trojan Battery Company
• Sonnenschein Marine Batteries
• Johnson Controls
Market driver
• Rising disposable household incomes to drive sales of powerboats.
Market challenge
• Highly volatile and unpredictable demand.
Market trend
• Increased emphasis on R&D for developing energy-efficient marine batteries.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by engine type
• Global marine powerboat batteries market by outboard engines
• Global marine powerboat batteries market by inboard engines
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Marine powerboat batteries market by geography
• Marine powerboat batteries market in US
• Marine powerboat batteries market in Europe
• Marine powerboat batteries market in ROW
PART 08: Key leading countries
• Key leading countries: US and Australia
PART 09: Market drivers
• Growing popularity of boat shows and marine recreational events
• Rising disposable household incomes to drive sales of powerboats
• Decline in fuel prices
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Hazards of lithium-ion-powered batteries
• Increasing sales of pre-owned boats
• Highly volatile and unpredictable demand
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• AGM batteries replacing lead-acid batteries
• Increased emphasis on R&D for developing energy-efficient marine batteries
• R&D on marine batteries for methanol-fueled powerboats
Continued…….
