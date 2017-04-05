Global E-waste Recycling Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL E-waste Recycling Market 2017-2022PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-waste Recycling Industry
In this report, the global E-waste Recycling market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global E-waste Recycling market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION
Stena Techno World
Kuusakoski
Umicore
environCom
WASTE MANAGEMENT
Eletronic Recyclers International
GEEP
CIMELIA Resource Recovery
Veolia
Gem
Dongjiang
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of E-waste Recycling in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment
Home Appliances
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of E-waste Recycling for each application, including
Enterprise
Government
ENGO
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global E-waste Recycling Market Research Report 2017
1 E-waste Recycling Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-waste Recycling
1.2 E-waste Recycling Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global E-waste Recycling Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global E-waste Recycling Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment
1.2.4 Home Appliances
1.2.4 Type II
1.2.4 Type II
1.3 Global E-waste Recycling Segment by Application
1.3.1 E-waste Recycling Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Enterprise
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 ENGO
1.4 Global E-waste Recycling Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global E-waste Recycling Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of E-waste Recycling (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global E-waste Recycling Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global E-waste Recycling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Stena Techno World
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Stena Techno World E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Kuusakoski
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Umicore
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Umicore E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 environCom
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 environCom E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 WASTE MANAGEMENT
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 WASTE MANAGEMENT E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Eletronic Recyclers International
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Eletronic Recyclers International E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 GEEP
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 GEEP E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 CIMELIA Resource Recovery
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 CIMELIA Resource Recovery E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Veolia
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 E-waste Recycling Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Veolia E-waste Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Gem
7.12 Dongjiang
Continued…..
