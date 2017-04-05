CEO – Licensing Authority for RTA Dubai at the Smart Mobility UAE Forum and Awards
The event saw Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO - Licensing Agency, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, discuss RTA’s strategic plan for future mobility. He also gave an overview of the latest concepts and trials spearheaded by RTA to create a connected and efficient smart mobility transport network.
The forum was organised at the right time as Dubai sets to be the world’s first “smartest” and the “happiest” city in the world.
Extending support to this event, the CEO of RTA Dubai was joined by experts from TRL, Digital Greenwich, Department for Transport UK and the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Arup, Surface Mobility Consultants, IRF Geneva Programme Centre and more.
Companies including PTV Group, 2getthere, NXP and more exhibited at the event to showcase their products and solutions.
The first day of the forum also hosted the Smart Mobility Awards Ceremony to recognise excellence in the field of smart mobility. The following organisations were were awarded in different categories.
• Saferoad Information Technology Co. LTD - Best Use of Technology for Improved Traffic Safety
• Trapeze Group - Best Use of Technology/Initiative for Improved Efficient and Connected Travel
• Volkswagen in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority - Best Use of Initiative for Improved Traffic Safety
