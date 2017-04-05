HDD Enclosure Report on Global Market by Key Players, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast, 2017-2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the HDD Enclosure on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
The global HDD Enclosure market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HDD Enclosure in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States HDD Enclosure market include Startech, Ventec, ICY DOCK, Orico, Zalman, Gauntlet, Rosewill, Blac, Sabrent, Insten, Oyen Digital, Anker.
The On the basis of product, the HDD Enclosure market is primarily split into
IDE Interface
SATA Interface
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Individual
Office
Commercial Use
Others
Table of Content:-
2017-2022 HDD Enclosure Report on United States and Global Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 HDD Enclosure Market Overview
2.1 HDD Enclosure Product Overview
2.2 HDD Enclosure Segment by Types (Product Category)
2.2.1 United States HDD Enclosure Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
2.2.2 United States HDD Enclosure Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016
2.2.3 IDE Interface
2.2.4 SATA Interface
2.2.5 Others
2.3 United States HDD Enclosure Segment by Applications
2.3.1 United States HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
2.3.2 Individual
2.3.3 Office
2.3.4 Commercial Use
2.3.5 Others
2.4 Global HDD Enclosure Market Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.1 Global HDD Enclosure Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.2 North America HDD Enclosure Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.3 Asia-Pacific HDD Enclosure Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.4 Europe HDD Enclosure Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.5 South America HDD Enclosure Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.6 Middle East and Africa HDD Enclosure Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.5 Global HDD Enclosure Market Size (2012-2022)
2.5.1 Global HDD Enclosure Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.5.2 Global HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6 United States HDD Enclosure Market Size (2012-2022)
2.6.1 United States HDD Enclosure Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6.2 United States HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
….
7 United States HDD Enclosure Players Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Startech
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Startech HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Ventec
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Ventec HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ICY DOCK
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ICY DOCK HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Orico
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product A
7.4.3 Orico HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Zalman
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Zalman HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Gauntlet
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Gauntlet HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Rosewill
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Rosewill HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Blac
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Blac HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Sabrent
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Sabrent HDD Enclosure Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Insten
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 HDD Enclosure Product Category, End Uses and Specification
…CONTINUED
