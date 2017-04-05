Data Recorders - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL Data Recorders Market 2017-2022PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Recorders Industry
In this report, the global Data Recorders market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global Data Recorders market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
L-3 Communications
Hr Smith Group
Teledyne Technologies
Honeywell International
Universal Avionics Systems
Phoenix International
DAC International
Flyht Aerospace Solutions
Acr Electronics
Raytheon Company
Consilium
Danelec Marine
Captec
Telemar Norge
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Data Recorders in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cockpit Voice Recorder
Flight Data Recorder
Quick Access Recorder
Voyage Data Recorder
Data Logger
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Data Recorders for each application, including
Aviation Application
Marine Application
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Data Recorders Market Research Report 2017
1 Data Recorders Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Recorders
1.2 Data Recorders Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Data Recorders Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Data Recorders Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Cockpit Voice Recorder
1.2.4 Flight Data Recorder
1.2.5 Quick Access Recorder
1.2.6 Voyage Data Recorder
1.2.7 Data Logger
1.3 Global Data Recorders Segment by Application
1.3.1 Data Recorders Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Aviation Application
1.3.3 Marine Application
1.4 Global Data Recorders Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Data Recorders Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Data Recorders (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Data Recorders Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Data Recorders Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global Data Recorders Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 L-3 Communications
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 L-3 Communications Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Hr Smith Group
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Hr Smith Group Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Teledyne Technologies
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Teledyne Technologies Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Honeywell International
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Honeywell International Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Universal Avionics Systems
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Universal Avionics Systems Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Phoenix International
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Phoenix International Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 DAC International
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 DAC International Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Flyht Aerospace Solutions
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Acr Electronics
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Acr Electronics Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Raytheon Company
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Data Recorders Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Raytheon Company Data Recorders Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Consilium
7.12 Danelec Marine
7.13 Captec
7.14 Telemar Norge
Continued…..
