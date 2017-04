Global Contact Lenses Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

USA is the largest supplier of Contact Lenses, with a production market share nearly 56% and sales market share nearly 33%

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryIn the last several years, global market of contact lenses developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%. In 2016, global capacity of Contact Lenses is nearly 17100 Million Unit, and the actual production is about 15700 Million Unit.USA is the largest supplier of Contact Lenses, with a production market share nearly 56% and sales market share nearly 33%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in USA, while USA also is the largest consumption region.Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1126731-2017-market-research-report-on-global-contact-lenses-industry This report studies contact lenses in Global market, especially in USA, Europe, China, Japan And Asia (Ex. China & Japan), focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringJohnson &Johnson Vision CareNovartisCooperVisionBausch + LombSt.Shine OpticalMeniconHydronWeiconBesconNEO VisionClearlabOculusCamaxSeedHoya CorpMarket Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of contact lenses in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), likeUSAEuropeChinaJapanAsia (Ex. China & Japan)Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoRigid Contact LensesHybrid Contact LensesSoft Contact LensesSplit by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of contact lenses in each application, can be divided intoCorrective LensesTherapeutic LensesCosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented LensesOthersComplete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1126731-2017-market-research-report-on-global-contact-lenses-industry Table of Contents1 Industry Overview of Contact Lenses 11.1 Definition and Specifications of Contact Lenses 11.1.1 Definition of Contact Lenses 11.1.2 Specifications of Contact Lenses 11.2 Classification of Contact Lenses 31.2.1 Rigid Contact Lenses 41.2.2 Soft Contact Lenses 51.2.3 Hybrid Contact Lenses 61.3 Applications of Contact Lenses 71.3.1 Corrective Lenses 71.3.2 Therapeutic Lenses 81.3.3 Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses 91.4 Industry Chain Structure of Contact Lenses 101.5 Contact Lenses Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Contact Lenses 101.5.1 Contact Lenses International Market Development History 101.5.2 Industry Overview of Contact Lenses 111.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Contact Lenses 111.7 Industry News Analysis of Contact Lenses 12…..8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Contact Lenses 768.1 Johnson &Johnson Vision Care 768.1.1 Company Profile 768.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 778.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 788.1.4 Contact Information 798.2 Novartis 798.2.1 Company Profile 798.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 808.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 818.2.4 Contact Information 838.3 CooperVision 838.3.1 Company Profile 838.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 848.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 858.3.4 Contact Information 878.4 Bausch + Lomb 878.4.1 Company Profile 878.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 888.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 898.4.4 Contact Information 918.5 St.Shine Optical 918.5.1 Company Profile 918.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 928.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 938.5.4 Contact Information 958.6 Menicon 958.6.1 Company Profile 958.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 968.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 978.6.4 Contact Information 998.7 Hydron 998.7.1 Company Profile 998.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1008.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 1008.7.4 Contact Information 1028.8 Weicon 1028.8.1 Company Profile 1028.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1028.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 1038.8.4 Contact Information 1058.9 Bescon 1058.9.1 Company Profile 1058.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1058.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 1068.9.4 Contact Information 1088.10 NEO Vision 1088.10.1 Company Profile 1088.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1088.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 1098.10.4 Contact Information 1118.11 Clearlab 1118.11.1 Clearlab Profile 1118.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1128.11.3 2012-2017 Clearlab Contact Lenses Sales, Sales Revenue, Sales Price, Gross Margin Analysis 1128.11.4 Contact Information 1148.12 Oculus 1148.12.1 Oculus Profile 1148.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1158.12.3 2012-2017 Oculus Contact Lenses Sales, Sales Revenue, Sales Price, Gross Margin Analysis 1158.12.4 Contact Information 1178.13 Camax 1178.13.1 Camax Profile 1178.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1188.13.3 2012-2017 Camax Contact Lenses Sales, Sales Revenue, Sales Price, Gross Margin Analysis 1188.13.4 Contact Information 1208.14 Seed 1208.14.1 Seed Profile 1208.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1218.14.3 2012-2017 Seed Contact Lenses Sales, Sales Revenue, Sales Price, Gross Margin Analysis 1218.14.4 Contact Information 1238.15 Hoya Corp 1238.15.1 Hoya Corp Profile 1238.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1248.15.3 2012-2017 Hoya Corp Contact Lenses Sales, Sales Revenue, Sales Price, Gross Margin Analysis 1248.15.4 Contact Information 126Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1126731 Continued....