Global Contact Lenses Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
USA is the largest supplier of Contact Lenses, with a production market share nearly 56% and sales market share nearly 33%PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
In the last several years, global market of contact lenses developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%. In 2016, global capacity of Contact Lenses is nearly 17100 Million Unit, and the actual production is about 15700 Million Unit.
USA is the largest supplier of Contact Lenses, with a production market share nearly 56% and sales market share nearly 33%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in USA, while USA also is the largest consumption region.
This report studies contact lenses in Global market, especially in USA, Europe, China, Japan And Asia (Ex. China & Japan), focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Johnson &Johnson Vision Care
Novartis
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
St.Shine Optical
Menicon
Hydron
Weicon
Bescon
NEO Vision
Clearlab
Oculus
Camax
Seed
Hoya Corp
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of contact lenses in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), like
USA
Europe
China
Japan
Asia (Ex. China & Japan)
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Rigid Contact Lenses
Hybrid Contact Lenses
Soft Contact Lenses
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of contact lenses in each application, can be divided into
Corrective Lenses
Therapeutic Lenses
Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses
Others
