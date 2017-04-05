Tuberculosis Drug 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.17% and Forecast To 2022
Tuberculosis Drug Market 2017
The analysts forecast the global tuberculosis drug market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2017-2021.
About Tuberculosis Drug
Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and often affects the lungs. It spreads from person to person through the air in the form of a cough, sneeze or spit. TB affects adults more when compared with children.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tuberculosis drug market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume and services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Tuberculosis Drug Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Lupin
• Otsuka Novel Products
• Pfizer
• Sandoz
• Sanofi
Other prominent vendors
• AstraZeneca
• Archivel Farma
• bioMérieux
• Cepheid
• EIKEN CHEMICAL
• Epistem
Market driver
• Increase in outbreak of TB-HIV co-infections
Market driver
• Increase in outbreak of TB-HIV co-infections
Market challenge
• Insufficient demand and high drug cost in developed countries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Focus on development of shorter TB drug regimens
Market trend
• Focus on development of shorter TB drug regimens
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Key pipeline
PART 06: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 07: High burden countries (HBCs)
Categorization of HBCs
PART 08: TB diagnostics
Overview
PART 09: Market segmentation by disease type
Global latent TB market
Global active TB market
PART 10: Market segmentation by drug class
Global first-line anti-TB drugs market
Global second-line anti-TB drugs market
PART 11: Geographical segmentation
TB drugs market in Americas
TB drugs market in EMEA
TB drug market in APAC
PART 12: Market drivers
Increase in outbreak of TB-HIV co-infections
Emergence of MDR-TB and XDR-TB strains
Increasing incidence of TB in Africa and Asia
PART 13: Impact of drivers
PART 14: Market challenges
Insufficient demand and high drug cost in developed countries
Liberal regulations and lack of awareness in developing countries
Limited diagnostic procedures
PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 16: Market trends
Increased spending on TB diagnostic kits
Focus on development of shorter TB drug regimens
Increased focus on TB vaccine development
...…..Continued
