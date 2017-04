Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Tuberculosis Drug 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.17% and Forecast To 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuberculosis Drug Market 2017The analysts forecast the global tuberculosis drug market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2017-2021.About Tuberculosis DrugTuberculosis (TB) is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and often affects the lungs. It spreads from person to person through the air in the form of a cough, sneeze or spit. TB affects adults more when compared with children.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tuberculosis drug market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume and services.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Tuberculosis Drug Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Lupin• Otsuka Novel Products• Pfizer• Sandoz• SanofiOther prominent vendors• AstraZeneca• Archivel Farma• bioMérieux• Cepheid• EIKEN CHEMICAL• EpistemMarket driver• Increase in outbreak of TB-HIV co-infections• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Insufficient demand and high drug cost in developed countries• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Focus on development of shorter TB drug regimens• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table of ContentsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Key pipelinePART 06: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 07: High burden countries (HBCs)Categorization of HBCsPART 08: TB diagnosticsOverviewPART 09: Market segmentation by disease typeGlobal latent TB marketGlobal active TB marketPART 10: Market segmentation by drug classGlobal first-line anti-TB drugs marketGlobal second-line anti-TB drugs marketPART 11: Geographical segmentationTB drugs market in AmericasTB drugs market in EMEATB drug market in APACPART 12: Market driversIncrease in outbreak of TB-HIV co-infectionsEmergence of MDR-TB and XDR-TB strainsIncreasing incidence of TB in Africa and AsiaPART 13: Impact of driversPART 14: Market challengesInsufficient demand and high drug cost in developed countriesLiberal regulations and lack of awareness in developing countriesLimited diagnostic proceduresPART 15: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 16: Market trendsIncreased spending on TB diagnostic kitsFocus on development of shorter TB drug regimensIncreased focus on TB vaccine development...…..Continued