Hot Tea (Hot Drinks) Consumption, Demand, Sales, Competitor and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Summary
"BRICS Hot Tea (Hot Drinks) Market - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" is a broad level market review of BRICS Hot Tea’s market by country. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hot Tea and its variants Black Specialty Tea, Black Standard Tea, Fruit and Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Tea Pods and Other Tea. The research handbook also provides analytics on Sales by Brands and by Distribution Channel.
Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the tea plant, Camellia sinensis. Tea - covers "true" teas (i.e. those based on the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant). In practice this means Black Teas, Green Teas, and Flavored and Scented teas (such as jasmine tea, earl grey tea or teas flavored with blends of fruit, spices or herbs). Also includes infusions based on fruits, flowers and herbs and blends of real tea with fruits, herbs and also other tea variants such as Rooibos tea, Mate tea, Mugicha (roasted barley tea), Oolong, Gunpowder, White and Yellow tea
Report has considered both off-trade and on-trade sales in its research. While off-trade includes sales from all off-trade channels, On-trade - includes all tea available for immediate consumption at quick service restaurants, offices (from vending machines) and other on-premise outlets.
Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency by country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.
Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2012 to 2015 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.
The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to the Hot Tea's Hot Drinks (Non-Alcoholic Beverages) market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.
Countries covered in this report include: Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa
Scope
- Overall Hot Tea (Hot Drinks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2020.
- Sales Value and Volume analytics for variants of Hot Drinks; Black Specialty Tea, Black Standard Tea, Fruit and Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Tea Pods and Other Tea
- Value terms for the top brands.- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2012-2015.
Reasons to buy
- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Hot Tea (Hot Drinks) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.
- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.
- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.
- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
1.2.1 This report provides 2015 actual sales; while forecasts are provided for 2016 - 2020
1.2.2 Category Definitions
1.2.3 Distribution Channel Definitions
1.2.4 Volume Units and Aggregations
1.2.5 CAGR Definition and Calculation
1.2.6 Graphical representation of Brands
1.2.7 Exchange Rates
1.2.8 Methodology Summary
2 BRICS Hot Tea Market Analysis, 2010-20
2.1 Hot Tea Value Analysis, 2010-20
2.1.1 Hot Tea Market by Value, 2010-20
2.1.2 Hot Tea Market Value by Segments, 2010-20
2.2 Hot Tea Volume Analysis, 2010-20
2.2.1 Hot Tea Market by Volume, 2010-20
2.2.2 Hot Tea Market Volume by Segments, 2010-20
3 COUNTRY Hot Tea Market Analysis, 2010-20
3.1 Hot Tea Value Analysis, 2010-20
3.1.1 Hot Tea Market by Value, 2010-20
3.1.2 Hot Tea Market Value by Segments, 2010-20
3.2 Hot Tea Volume Analysis, 2010-20
…Continued
