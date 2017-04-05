Smartphone Screen Protector Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 7.5% from year 2016 to 2022
Global Smartphone screen protector Market, By Material (Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), tempered glass material), by size, By Application - Forecast 2022
Smartphone screen protector market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~7.5% during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of US $49.2 Billion by the end of forecast period. The demand for smartphone screen protection in the market is driven by the increased awareness of the smartphone and tablet users for the protection of the screen of smart phones and tablets from damages and breakage. Repurchase of the screen protectors during the product lifecycle of smartphones is expected to boost the demand of smartphone screen protectors.
The features provided by smartphone screen protectors such as transparency, scratch proof and air bubble proof among others will also contribute to the growth of this market. The smartphone screen protectors are also available for all sizes of smartphones. Smartphone screen protectors are known for their water resistant properties and long lasting nature.
Major Key Players
• Zagg Inc. (U.S.),
• Bodyguardz (U.S.),
• Corning Inc. (U.S.),
• SCHOTT Corporation (Germany),
• Belkin International Inc. (U.S.),
• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),
• Asahi Glass co. (Japan),
• FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China)
• Shenzhen YOOBAO Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
• AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.(India),
Intended Audience
• Mobile manufactures
• Accessories manufacturers
• Raw material providers
• Display related service providers
• End users
• Research institutes
• Panel manufacturers
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:
Among all materials, it is forecasted that the tempered glass material will be used extensively for ensuring the protection of smartphone screens. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the reduced cost of the raw materials and the increased toughness provided by tempered glass which ensures protection of the screen from scratches. The demand of old materials such as Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) are expected to witness a slowdown in its growth as these materials are now rapidly substituted by the tampered glass material. The resistance provided by these materials for scratches and other related damages is quite less. The tempered glass reduces the fingerprints and provides better scratch resistance as compared to the other materials. If the smartphone drops, the tempered glass protection is damaged and the screen of the smartphone remains intact with no damage to its display.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Smartphone screen protector market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.
The Global Smartphone screen protector Market has been segmented on the basis of materials, types, thickness and applications. Materials comprises of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), tempered glass material, Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and multi-layer among others. The different types of smartphone screen protectors are 2D, 2.5D, 3D, color screen protector and 9H tempered glass among others. The screen protectors are available in thickness of 0.21 mm, .026mm, 0.33 mm and 0.48mm among others. The applications include smartphones, tablets and others.
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of Smartphone screen protector market is being studied for regions such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. The rapid growth in adoption of smartphones and tablets in the developing nations such as India and China are also expected to contribute to the growth of smartphone screen protector market in the Asia Pacific region. It is expected that the market witness a rapid growth due to increase in the adoption of e-commerce market. North America region is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of premium technology and high price smartphones. The growth of the European region for smartphone screen protector market is expected to be driven by the increase in disposable income of the consumers and the increased adoption of premium smartphones. The customers in the region are more concerned for the quality of the product used, which in turn leads to the growth of smartphone screen protectors.
Brief TOC
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Network Solution
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market, By Segments
Continued….
