Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

PUNE, INDIA , April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market This report studies Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringMilitaryOshkosh DefenseMIRA Ltd.QinetiQ North America, Inc. (USA)iRobot Corporation (USA)AB Precision (Poole) Ltd. (UK)BAE Systems (UK)Accurate Automation Corporation (USA)Allen-Vanguard Corporation (Canada)RUAGBluefin Robotics Corporation (USA)DOK-ING (Croatia)General Dynamics Corporation (USA)ITT Corporation (USA)Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway)Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)Maritime Applied Physics Corp (USA)Maritime Robotics (Norway)Northrop Grumman (UK)Oregon Iron Works, Inc. Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), likeNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaSplit by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoType IType IIType IIISplit by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in each application, can be divided intoApplication 1Application 2Application 3 (USA)7.21 SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)