Magnesium Oxide Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 2.10% during 2016 - 2022
Magnesium Oxide Market - By type (Dead agnesia, Caustic Calcined Magnesia and Fused Magnesia),By application (Agriculture) and By Region Forecast to 2022
Global Magnesium Oxide Market is increasing due to various industrial applications such as agriculture industry application, construction industry application and many others. The growing segments are fertilizer, animal feed, and water treatment and construction industry-related applications. In-addition to these industries including iron & steel, glass & ceramics is expected to grow during the forecasted period. As per analysis, emerging economies like China and U.S are increasing production with rise in use of Magnesium Oxide. APAC has been seen as a key market player in economy followed by North America, Europe and Row. global magnesium oxide market is expected to grow at the CAGR of more than 2.10 % from 2016 to 2022. with this it is predictable to cross USD 5.08 Billion by 2022
The Global Magnesium Oxide Market has seen a growth over a period and is expected to grow at the same pace in the forecast period. In the product segment, dead-burned magnesia will remain the largest segment, accounting for over 55% value share in the entire magnesium oxide market in 2015. Increasing preference for fused magnesia as an alternative of dead burned magnesia is expected to be seen during the forecast period. Caustic calcined magnesia, which is primarily used as animal feed and fertilizers, is expected to witness a faster growth, with CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the forecast period.
Economically developed countries like China and U.S have innovated technology which will allow Magnesium Oxide Market to grow in future. The Global Magnesium Oxide market is expected to reach USD of 8.02 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 8.12% from 2016 to 2022.
Key Players
• RHI AG
• Magnesita Refrat`rios,
• Magnezit Group
• SMZ Jelsava
• Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
• Grecian Magnesite
• Premier Magnesia LLC
• Ube Industries Ltd.
• Israel Chemical Ltd
• Imerys
• Qinghua Refractory Group
APAC will be the leading market
North America, Europe and RoW are the growing market for Global Magnesium Oxide Market and are expected to grow at CAGR of 2.10% respectively from 2016 to 2022.APAC will rule the market for Global Magnesium Oxide, which is accounting USD of 5.08 Billion and is expected to grow over $XX Billion by 2022. With rise in development of emerging economies like China, India and Brazil contribute more share in the market.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Magnesium Oxide Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022”
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2 Subjects of Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Objective of Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 About Market
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Magnesium Oxide Market
5 Overview of Global Magnesium Oxide Market
Continue…….
List of Tables
Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)
Table 2 Global Magnesium Oxide Markets: By Regions, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 3 North America Magnesium Oxide Market: By Countries, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 4 European Magnesium Oxide Market: 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 5 Asia-Pacific Magnesium Oxide Market: By Countries, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Continue…..
List of Figures
Figure 1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Segmentation
Figure 2 Forecast Methodology
Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Magnesium Oxide Market
Figure 4 Value Chain Of Global Magnesium Oxide Market
Figure 5 Share Of Global Magnesium Oxide Market In 2014, By Countries (In %)
Continue……
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
