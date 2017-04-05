Solenoid Valve Industry to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2027- Wright Corporation, SMC Corporation and The Lee Company
Global: Solenoid valve Market by type (2-way, 3-way, 4-way, 5-way), by Body Material, by Operating Type , by End User Industry - Forecast to 2027
Global Solenoid valve market has been growing rapidly from last couple of years and registered the CAGR of more than 4%. Currently this market has been valued at more than US $4 billion which is growing rapidly as demand from industries like oil and gas, water and wastewaters, chemical and petrochemical among others are increasing. Solenoid valve are becoming more popular these days as it can be controlled electronically and gives more effective and efficient result.
“Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on report.”
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/864
Key Players
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Asco Valve
• Inc.
• Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg
• GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. Kg
• Danfoss A/S
• Parker Hannifin Corporation
• IMI PLC
• Rotex Controls B.V.
• The Lee Company
• SMC Corporation
Regional Analysis of Solenoid Valve Market
In the year 2015 the largest markets for Solenoid valve were North America followed by Europe region. The main factor which is driving the market is increase in the demand for solenoid valve in various industries. North America holds more than XX% of market share followed by Europe which accounts for more than XX% of market share. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market which accounts for XX% of market share and growing with the CAGR rate of XX%.
Market Segmentation
The Global Solenoid Valve market has been segmented on the basis of type, body material, operating type and end user industries. By type the market has been segmented as 2-way, 3-way, 4-way, and 5-way Solenoid Valves. On the basis of body material, the markets are- Brass Body, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Body and Plastic Body material. Operating type includes- Direct, Indirect and semi-direct. The end user industries for the solenoid valve are- Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Medical and others.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 145 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Solenoid valve Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027"
Brief TOC of Global Solenoid Valve Market
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global Solenoid valve Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
Continued….
Browse full SV Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solenoid-valve-market
Geographical Region includes:
Americas
• North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
• Asia
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia
Study Objective of Solenoid Valve market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Solenoid valve market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the Solenoid valve market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by body material, by operating type and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Solenoid valve market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here